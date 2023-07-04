What Urban Legend Needs to Be Retired for Good? Here’s What People Said.
Some urban legends just refuse to go away…
In fact, you probably heard some of the same ones as your parents did!
But maybe some of them need to be retired.
Forever.
Check out what AskReddit users had to say about this.
Are you sure about that?
“Our seventh grade English teacher Miss Jackson was not in Playboy in the 1980s.
It does not matter that your brother’s cousin’s neighbor has the actual issue and they are going to bring it in to school someday.”
Misinformation.
“That you need to wait 24 hours to report someone as missing.
You can, and SHOULD, report someone as missing as soon as they go missing. It could be the difference between finding someone who had a bad fall at home or getting lost in the forest, and finding their body.”
Doesn’t work that way.
“Detoxing treatments……
NO Sharon, “harmful chemicals” are not just going to ooze out of your face and feet if you use that mask…
That’s not how the human body works at all.”
Nope.
“That you can target fat on a particular place on your body, like tummy fat.
Fat doesn’t know where it lives.”
Heard that one before.
“That some guy tried to sneak acid into a festival by taping it to his body and it “absorbed” through his skin and now he thinks he’s a glass of orange juice or a sunflower.”
Let’s talk about nature.
“That touching baby birds or rabbits will cause their mothers to reject them because they smell like human.
They absolutely will not. Don’t go messing with babies for kicks, but if you can put a baby (that you are 100% sure belongs there) back in it’s nest, do so.
If you aren’t sure, call a wildlife rehabilitator so you’re not putting fledgelings where they don’t belong.”
Don’t even think about it.
“That it’s a felony offense to rip the tag off of your mattress.
There was a major scandal in the past, where a couple mattress manufacturers were recycling used mattresses, re-stuffing them, and subsequently reselling them. 🤢
It is ONLY illegal for stores and manufacturers to rip the tags off of new mattresses for sale. However, once you buy it, and your mattress warranty expires (usually after 1 year or less), feel free to rip that annoying tag off.”
Where’s the evidence?
“The idea that there are people in your neighborhood just waiting for the chance to poison your kids by giving them unwrapped Halloween candy.”
Who knew?
“Ostriches. Do not bury. Their heads. In the sand.
If they’re afraid of something, they will run, kick, or bite.
One of my biggest animal myth pet peeves.”
A famous one.
“Phil Collins and the reason he wrote In The Air Tonight.
It was about his divorce. There was an interview about it.
The urban legend I heard was that a friend of Phil’s drowned and a guy let him drown.
Years later, the guy was at Phil’s concert so Phil put the spotlight on the guy and sang this song. That’s my version of what I heard.”
That’s horrible.
“That the McDonald’s hot coffee lady had a frivolous lawsuit.
The coffee was so hot it fused parts of her ge**tals and she had to have several reconstructive surgeries.”
