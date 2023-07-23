When Were You Most Disappointed With Yourself ? People Shared Their Stories.
Still ashamed.
“When I was a little kid, probably first grade or so…I remember being super mad at my mom for something
That day, I was using a coffee can to trace for circles. I would then use the circles to make faces. Then I would color in the faces.
I did them for my dad and my siblings and my teacher
Then I did one for my mom…and when I was showing her, I took a red crayon and drew a big X across her face on the page
I was angry. I don’t even remember why.
But I will NEVER forget the look on her face. It was like I destroyed her soul. She was just so defeated and sad. Not like a play sad. Like real sadness.
Looking back at it with adult eyes…I am sure she was frustrated being a mom of multiple kids, on a one income household…and there is no telling what was going on in her marriage at the time
Plus that was about the time she lost her father. So I know it was a difficult time in her life and that she didn’t need that kind of bullshit from me.
So when I drew that X, I think I actually hurt her in some way.
That was almost 40 years ago and it still makes me ashamed to think about it.
Its funny how certain memories from your early childhood are burned into your brain and rest just disappear.”
Messed up.
“I’ve unintentionally hurt my mom’s feelings as a kid with no filter. Except I was like 10 or 11.
It was right after my parents divorced and my mom and siblings and I moved.
Mom made enchiladas for dinner one night, and they were quite good, if I remember correctly, but there was something missing…
So later on she asked how I liked them, and without thinking, I blurted out, “Dad’s enchiladas are better” and ran back upstairs to my room to play video games.
Come back downstairs a little later and mom’s crying on the couch.
It was at that moment, I knew I f**ked up.”
Impatient.
“I was never the most patient person and I despise being late for things. My wife, kids and I were going to walk down and hang out at a neighbors house for the evening.
They were taking forever and my wife kept stalling and we were going to be late. I yelled at all of them to hurry up and proceeded to be pi**ed off the whole walk down. When we walked in, it was a surprise party for me.
She was delaying because they hadn’t finished the decorations yet. Felt like a complete piece of shit. This was 10 years ago and it still bothers me. Definitely taught me to be a more patient person though.”
Can’t get the time back.
“After my father passed, it hit me how little time I had spent with him.
I’ll never get that time back, and if I allow myself to think about it too much, it rips me to shreds. I loved him so much, but I was fresh out of the house and living with my boyfriend and trying to be an adult.
My father was battling cancer, and I could have gone to visit him so many times, but I didn’t. If I could go back in time and scream in my own face to sit with him every day, I’d do it in a heartbeat.
He deserved so much better. The 25th of June was the 7th anniversary of his d**th. This time of year always hurts extra.
Always make time for the people you love. You’re not guaranteed tomorrow, and regret is a potent poison.”
Stealing.
“When I was 12 or 13 I used to steal money from my Grandma.
I used to take advantage of the fact she was old and not very mobile and take money from her purse or from an envelope she kept in her wardrobe. Not huge amounts of money, perhaps £150 in total spread across a couple of years.
She was the loveliest, Kindest person I’ve ever met and I never heard her say a bad word about anyone or complain when she was in poor health. The worst part is I think that perhaps she knew but wouldn’t have said anything as she wouldn’t have wanted to get me in trouble.
She passed over 20 years ago, I was with her when she went. I’m 47 now but still think about it often and am so ashamed of it.”
Sorry, Mom…
“When I was 19 I fell for one of those fake check scams. My mom had to help me pay the bank $2,500.
I’ve since paid her back but I was so ashamed of myself. I had never broken down and sobbed so hard in front of someone.”
Sad.
“Back in elementary school, my class (including me, I won’t play victim here) made fun of the nice teacher so much that he started crying.
I’ve never felt so ashamed of myself until that moment.
I still feel like shit up to this day.
I’ve never seen him again after elementary school, so I never had the chance to say sorry.”
Still haunted by it.
“I once told a brand new teacher who I really really liked in 6th grade, jokingly, that I could get her fired.
I forget what for – it was so dumb and I thought I was just being a goofball but she got really upset that I would say that because she liked me too. I doubt I ever apologized, and I have to think she eventually realized I was just a dumb kid, but that still haunts me.
I hope she is still teaching – half my family are teachers and I know how difficult it can be.”
Addicted.
“I stole $10,000 from my parents’ emergency safe over the course of a few years during the height of my addiction.
When a family incident occurred and we were at the point where we’d likely have to use that emergency cash in the safe, I had to tell my mom that it was all gone. And that I had spent it. On drugs.
It was the lowest, darkest moment of my life. My mom forgave me and used her own money to replace the cash I stole so that my dad wouldn’t find out, as she knew he’d likely press charges.
The worst part was that she used the bonds and the inheritance she received when her mother passed away to pay for it. Thankfully, we didn’t need to use that money. Point being is, it’s been 11 years and I still feel so much shame. I know exactly what you mean. I’m so grateful for my mom, I don’t deserve her love at all.”
The secret.
“22 years ago a friend trusted me and told she has epilepsy and the medication made her gain weight (I was only one outside family she shared with in 8 years).
And as a silly teenager I disclosed her secret to my that time crush who made it public info.
I felt so small and ashamed of myself. Still ashamed of myself though she forgave me for it (which made the guilt worse).”
I hope these folks can forgive themselves!