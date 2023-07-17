Woman Accuses A Walmart Manager of Stealing But It Backfires Spectacularly
Social media is great and all that jazz, but why on Earth do some people feel the need to record and post EVERYTHING in their lives?
This is a pretty good example of what I’m talking about: a woman named Melissa posted a video on TikTok where she filmed herself accusing a manager at Walmart of stealing money from her.
But what was really going on here…?
Melissa approached the Walmart manager and asked if she knew the name of the employee on her receipt and the woman replied that she was indeed the person who took care of her.
Melissa then told the manager that money wasn’t put back on her Walmart MoneyCard.
The manager said that she did and the two got into a conversation about exactly what kind of card the woman used at the store.
Check out the first video.
@melisaxinxin Walmart Manager Gets Caught Stealing From Customer’s #cheating ♬ original sound – Melissa Xin Xin
In the second video, Melissa said, “you just admitted that you swiped my Bluebird card, but this clearly says Walmart Money card” and she demanded money back.
She even went so far as to say that the manager ripped her off and said she is going to report her.
The manager then said, “There must be some glitch or some problem or you’re being untruthful.”
@melisaxinxin Walmart Manager Gets Caught Stealing On Customer’s #cheating ♬ original sound – Melissa Xin Xin
In the third video, Melissa said to the manager, “If you’re truly innocent, I truly apologize, but I want my money back.”
There was more back-and-forth between the two and another manager was called over to help out and the customer said that they were sorry if there really was a glitch in the system.
@melisaxinxin Walmart Manager Gets Caught Stealing On Customer’s #cheating ♬ original sound – Melissa Xin Xin
And here’s how people reacted.
One said that she owes this woman an apology.
Another viewer agreed and said she should have made a video apologizing to her.
And one TikTokker said the cashier was the picture of calmness.
Again… why did she post this?!