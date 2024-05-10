Her Mom Wants Her To Give Her Babysitting Job To Her Sister, But She Won’t Do It Because She Wants The Extra Money
AITA for not wanting to give my job offer to my sister?
“I (17/F) and my sister (15/F) both took a babysitting course, which our mom paid for.
After this course, I invested about four days in total to write posters, hang them up, and tell everyone around that I would like to babysit children.
After a long wait, a family finally contacted me. I have been babysitting for this family for a year now, two to three times a month.
This was going well!
I really enjoy it. Gradually, it’s getting around, and I often get inquiries if I have time; I always give out my number.
Now, my neighbor asked if I could watch her children, and I immediately said yes because I like to take the extra money as I enjoy buying pretty things or sometimes inviting friends over.
Here it comes…
So, I told my mom that I got another job offer, and she asked me if I could give the job to my sister since I already have some, but I said no for the reasons mentioned above.
Now, my mother and sister are mad at me.
Should I give the job to my sister?”
