Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Not Having Candy in Her House for Her Niece
How dare you not have candy for me when I stay at your house?!?!
Hmmm…sounds kind of ridiculous, doesn’t it?
You know that’s the truth!
And this woman wants to know if she was out of line for not having candy for her niece.
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for not having sweets in the house for my niece who’s under my care?
“I (27f) have been the guardian of my niece Zoe (9) for almost a year since my brother and SIL passed away. I work full time in a relatively high stressed job.
Ever since I was 24 I’ve been on a low carb diet. It’s obviously not for everybody but I feel better not consuming so much carb and sugar—it helps with my weight, concentration, and energy level. My diet consists mostly of meat served with fruits and vegetables, but if I crave a slice of pizza or a helping of Pad Thai every now and then I don’t beat myself over it.
When Zoe came to live with me, I made sure to have carbs for her meals, mostly rice and potatoes. I also take us out to eat once or twice a week so we can explore different cuisines and local offerings. She has lunch at her school and I give her a small allowance so she can buy whatever she likes within that budget.
What I don’t have in my home is dessert. I used to stock some when Zoe first came live with me and would give her a small serving after her meal while I had some fruits. A few weeks of that and Zoe asked why I didn’t eat any dessert with her and I told her for me fruits are yummier and healthier.
Not long after she stopped me from buying more of anything sweet when I took her grocery shopping and said she would have just fruits, too, like me. I tried to serve her some dessert we had at her next meal but she refused. A few more times of that and I stopped offering and gave her fruits instead. Zoe and I still enjoy dessert when we go out to eat (knafeh is one of our favorites).
A few days ago, a mom from Zoe’s after school club called me. She told me she brought butterscotch pies to the club and everyone enjoyed a piece, including Zoe. A lot of kids left school early that day so there was a lot of leftover pie and she offered to pack it up for everyone there to take home. All the kids took some, but Zoe didn’t and told her we don’t really have dessert at home.
She was concerned that I was setting Zoe up for an eating disorder and that kids deserve to have something sweet in the house. I told her how it was Zoe’s choice to not have dessert, so I just stop stocking them. I also told her I know Zoe occasionally bought sweets at school, so there’s no need to add more sugar content to her home food.
She said it was not right for me to set a low carb diet lifestyle as an example for Zoe when she’s still so young and should not be restricted from eating anything. Again, I told her that Zoe can have anything she wants and I would gladly provide any food for her, but she argued that eating is a social thing and by seeing me abstaining from sweets, Zoe would do the same to feel like she belongs.
I’m quite confused about this. I know from a rough nutrition estimate that Zoe is getting what she needs. She is rarely sick and her martial arts instructor says she’s an active and enthusiastic student. I also don’t think I should compromise my own chosen diet so my niece can have dessert at home.
AITA?”
