Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Wanting to Live With Her Parents and Not Her Husband’s
Marriage is a tricky thing when it comes to the in-laws…
And things can get pretty testy!
So is this woman an a**hole for wanting to move her parents and to put her husband’s folks into a nursing home?
Get all the details below and see what you think.
AITA for wanting to move in my parents and not my husbands, and suggesting putting them in a nursing home?
“I (35f) have owned our home since before marriage, and we have a prenup. In day to day life we refer to it as our home, but my husband (37m) has never paid anything towards it and has no legal rights to it.
All of our parents are still alive, but my husband and I were both the youngest children, and our parents are all much older.
His mom has some dementia, and his dad has some major mobility issues. They can no longer stay in their home. Due to mil wandering the street recently, adult social services have been involved. He has two siblings, one is an addict and is in prison. The other has four kids and lives in a two bedroom apartment. Neither of his siblings can take them in, so it’s us or a nursing home.
Both of my parents are older, and have recently retired. They live in a major city, but can’t afford to live there on just retirement. They need to move. My older brother is dead so it’s just me that my parents can rely on.
I want to move my parents in with us. They’re both easy going people and my husband gets along with them well. They also can contribute to the household finances. They wouldn’t be a burden on us at all. My husbands parents just live off social security and are going into debt because of their medical costs.
They would be a major burden on us, we’d have to take care of them and provide for them full time. My husband works much longer hours than I do so I’d be responsible for them. My in laws also aren’t very appreciative people, and I don’t like them.
I mentioned that I want to move my parents in with us and we could use they money we’d save from their financial help to put his parents in a decent home. He was furious. He thinks we should take his parents in and my parents can just move somewhere cheaper and manage their own retirement funds fine.
I don’t think this is reasonable at all, I expressed that he doesn’t have time to look after his medically needy parents, nor can he afford in home health care. He said as his wife I should look after his parents out of love for him. I think his response is kind of bulls**t tbh.
I told him under no circumstances will his parents be moving in, and he’s welcome to move out and care for them elsewhere. I told him if he decides to stay I’ll respect his decision of not wanting my parents to move in, and I can look into other options for them.
AITA for not being willing to let my in laws move in but wanting my own parents to move in?”
Yikes!
