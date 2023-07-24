Woman Wants to Know if She’s a Jerk for Not Wanting to Have People Over at Her Family Pool
AITA for not wanting people at our pool?
“My fiancé and I own a house with a pool in the backyard. His brother, Jay, had asked the day before if him and his family (wife + 3 kids) could come over on Sunday to swim after one of the kids’ sports games, which was at a park close by to us.
Now, fiancé and I own a business together that requires WFH (work from home) on Sundays. Everyone that we know is aware of this, including his brother. I voiced my opinion that I felt it was weird for people to be at our house while we were working in the basement, but fiancé assured that it would just be chill. He said it’s normal for family to use people’s pools even if they weren’t home.
So, we let them come thinking that they would swim for maybe an hour then leave. But it wasn’t just them. Fiancé’s parents also came (we figured they would), but the kicker is that Jay also invited 2 of his friends plus their partners and their kids as well. We do know these people but both fiancé and I were not aware of this beforehand.
So now it’s a full on party in our backyard while we are working in the basement. I became very annoyed that they did not only invite themselves but some of their friends as well. It made me feel guilty that I couldn’t be in my own backyard to host people because I was working.
It also felt like they were just using the house and didn’t really care about seeing us, the homeowners. Not to mention, the house was a complete mess. We had a busy Friday and Saturday and I didn’t bother cleaning much before because I figured it would just be Jay’s family.
Everyone was here from 1:00 PM til 7:00 PM. We finished work around 3:00 PM, at which time fiancé put on his swim trunks to join them outside. I got in a pretty bitter mood from it all and stayed inside. I didn’t say hello to anyone cause I figured they weren’t even here to see me, just my pool.
I did some laundry and some cleaning up and I did end up seeing a few people who were coming inside to use the washrooms. I said hi and tried to make some small talk but I really wasn’t happy.
Fiancé came in and said that I was creating an awkward/unwelcoming atmosphere by not being outside. I told him I never planned to have a party today so I was just carrying on doing what I originally had planned which was laundry and cleaning.
Fiancé keeps saying that I was rude for not joining them outside after work. He also says things like “the pool is meant to be used” and that “it’s family time”.
AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
