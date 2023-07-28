‘You’re MY son, I can take pictures of you if I want.’ He Took His Dad’s Phone and Deleted a Picture of Himself. Was He Wrong?
by Matthew Gilligan
On the one hand, I don’t think you should ever put your hands on someone else’s property, but on the other hand, if someone has a photo of you on their phone that you’re uncomfortable with, is it okay to take it and delete the photo?
That’s the dilemma that this young man is wrestling with and he wants to know if he acted like an a**hole.
Check out his story and see what you think.
AITA for accessing my dad’s phone and deleting a pic of me?
“My family and family friends were abroad at a hotel resort.
I (18M) don’t like shirtless pictures of me being taken.This holiday, i was pretty much allowed to do my own thing. that was mainly, sleep, eat and enjoy the pool.
To that end, my days only ever overlapped with family and family friends in the evenings. One night, halfway through the holiday, during dinner i told them that i would come with them to the beach, the beach was a 10min walk away. I specifically said “no photos at the beach.” And they agreed to this. At this point also, it’s been a fact for years that i dont like my photo being taken. So its nothing new.
Skip to next day, we are walking to the beach and i remind them. “Please dont take any photos of me” at the beach, all is well with the world. I decide to put suncream on and to do this i take off my top. Then once done, i go for a swim in the sea.
I didn’t put my top back to swim because i didn’t want it to get wet. I’m swimming and my dad takes pictures of me without my consent. I shake my head, put my arms up and tell him to stop but he continues and smiles while doing so.
I then start to confront him “why did you do that, i specifically asked you not to.” Then he goes on the defensive “You’re MY son, i can take pictures of you if I want.”
I later sneak onto his phone and delete the pictures myself and he gets even more annoyed.
Also for anyone wondering, if he had asked me if he could take a photo, i would have put my shirt back on and let him.
I understand that he wanted to take a pic of me to commemorate the time at the beach and that’s cool… but he done the one thing i asked him not to and i know these photos go on facebook and thats my exact fear. I dont need a shirtless photo being seen by all of my extended family and friends.”
Check out what folks said on Reddit about this.
At the end of the day, people feel entitled to violate your privacy at any time, so I think it’s understandable that somebody wouldn’t want to be photographed while half clothed. That doesn’t seem unreasonable to me at all.
This dad needs a lesson in sticking to his word.