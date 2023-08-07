‘$7.50 a slice….unreal.’ A Customer Caught A Coffee Shop Serving Store-Bought Muffins
by Matthew Gilligan
Depending on your past work experiences, this video will either surprise you or you will know that this is just the way it goes.
I’m talking about restaurants and cafes that buy baked goods from other places and then sell them as their own.
A video on TikTok showed a coffee shop employee in New Zealand putting muffins that were obviously bought at a store into a case for resale.
The woman who filmed the video said, “You’re f*cking kidding me? Those are f*cking store-bought muffins, PakNSave.”
The woman also said, “$7.50 a slice….unreal.”
@thecuteautist #newlynnmall #coffeeclub #paknsave #westiesoftiktok ♬ original sound – Thecuteautist
Solution: bring your own muffins. 😉