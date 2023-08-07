August 26, 2023 at 8:51 pm

‘$7.50 a slice….unreal.’ A Customer Caught A Coffee Shop Serving Store-Bought Muffins

by Matthew Gilligan

Depending on your past work experiences, this video will either surprise you or you will know that this is just the way it goes.

I’m talking about restaurants and cafes that buy baked goods from other places and then sell them as their own.

A video on TikTok showed a coffee shop employee in New Zealand putting muffins that were obviously bought at a store into a case for resale.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 12.52.42 PM 1 $7.50 a slice….unreal. A Customer Caught A Coffee Shop Serving Store Bought Muffins

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman who filmed the video said, “You’re f*cking kidding me? Those are f*cking store-bought muffins, PakNSave.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 12.52.56 PM $7.50 a slice….unreal. A Customer Caught A Coffee Shop Serving Store Bought Muffins

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman also said, “$7.50 a slice….unreal.”

Hmmm…

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 12.53.09 PM $7.50 a slice….unreal. A Customer Caught A Coffee Shop Serving Store Bought Muffins

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@thecuteautist #newlynnmall #coffeeclub #paknsave #westiesoftiktok ♬ original sound – Thecuteautist

Here’s how people responded.

One person knows what’s going on here.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 12.53.23 PM $7.50 a slice….unreal. A Customer Caught A Coffee Shop Serving Store Bought Muffins

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said this is common.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 12.53.42 PM $7.50 a slice….unreal. A Customer Caught A Coffee Shop Serving Store Bought Muffins

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual thinks it’s a good idea.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 12.54.11 PM $7.50 a slice….unreal. A Customer Caught A Coffee Shop Serving Store Bought Muffins

Photo Credit: TikTok

Solution: bring your own muffins. 😉

