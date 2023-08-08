August 8, 2023 at 4:45 pm

‘Oh no, these fake.’ A Gas Station Employee Caught a Customer Trying to Pay With a Counterfeit $5 Bills

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokFakeMoney Oh no, these fake. A Gas Station Employee Caught a Customer Trying to Pay With a Counterfeit $5 Bills

Some people, I tell ya…

They’ll never learn!

And you gotta be a pretty big dummy if you try to pass off fake money to people who handle money ALL DAY LONG.

A woman posted a video on TikTok where she showed viewers that a customer at her convenience store tried to pay with a bunch of fake five-dollar bills.

She said, “Oh no, these fake.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.03.48 PM Oh no, these fake. A Gas Station Employee Caught a Customer Trying to Pay With a Counterfeit $5 Bills

Photo Credit: TikTok

The customer is heard telling her to start the gas pump and she responds by telling them that ALL the bills they gave her are counterfeit.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.03.58 PM Oh no, these fake. A Gas Station Employee Caught a Customer Trying to Pay With a Counterfeit $5 Bills

Photo Credit: TikTok

She held up the bills that have markings that proved they were F-A-K-E.

After a little more discussion, the woman gave the customer back the counterfeit currency.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.04.34 PM Oh no, these fake. A Gas Station Employee Caught a Customer Trying to Pay With a Counterfeit $5 Bills

Photo Credit: TikTok

Now it’s time to see the video.

@georgiapeach1979This happen tonight on my live..omg..like comment share!♬ original sound – GeorgiaPeach

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

One person made a good point…

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.05.06 PM Oh no, these fake. A Gas Station Employee Caught a Customer Trying to Pay With a Counterfeit $5 Bills

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said at least she was polite about it.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.05.19 PM Oh no, these fake. A Gas Station Employee Caught a Customer Trying to Pay With a Counterfeit $5 Bills

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTok user said sometimes you can just tell if you’ve been around…

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 4.05.28 PM Oh no, these fake. A Gas Station Employee Caught a Customer Trying to Pay With a Counterfeit $5 Bills

Photo Credit: TikTok

My question… why counterfeit $5 dollar bills?! Who’s out here trying to spend fake fivers?!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter