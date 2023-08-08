‘Oh no, these fake.’ A Gas Station Employee Caught a Customer Trying to Pay With a Counterfeit $5 Bills
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people, I tell ya…
They’ll never learn!
And you gotta be a pretty big dummy if you try to pass off fake money to people who handle money ALL DAY LONG.
A woman posted a video on TikTok where she showed viewers that a customer at her convenience store tried to pay with a bunch of fake five-dollar bills.
She said, “Oh no, these fake.”
The customer is heard telling her to start the gas pump and she responds by telling them that ALL the bills they gave her are counterfeit.
She held up the bills that have markings that proved they were F-A-K-E.
After a little more discussion, the woman gave the customer back the counterfeit currency.
Now it’s time to see the video.
@georgiapeach1979This happen tonight on my live..omg..like comment share!♬ original sound – GeorgiaPeach
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person made a good point…
Another individual said at least she was polite about it.
And this TikTok user said sometimes you can just tell if you’ve been around…
My question… why counterfeit $5 dollar bills?! Who’s out here trying to spend fake fivers?!