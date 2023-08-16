A Kansas Man Planted More Than One Million Sunflowers to Surprise His Wife of 50 Years
by Matthew Gilligan
Who said that chivalry is a thing of the past?
Well, if you have that attitude, I’m here to tell you that you’re in for a big surprise today, and it comes to us via a Kansas fella named Lee Wilson.
Wilson surprised his wife Renee for their 50th anniversary by surprising her with something totally epic: he planted 1.2 million sunflowers so they would be in bloom for their August 10 anniversary.
Is that incredible, or what?
Lee and Renee met in high school and they’ve been together ever since they went on a roller skating dating 50 years ago.
Lee ended up planting 80 acres of sunflowers to show Renee how much he still loves her after all these years.
The acres of sunflower fields have been such a big hit that people from all over Kansas have been visiting the fields that Lee planted.
Check out this video to see these two adorable lovebirds.
All together now…awwwwwwww!
