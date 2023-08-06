August 6, 2023 at 1:47 am

A Man Shared the Under $5 Budget Meal Hack He Uses at Little Caesars

Looking for a cheap meal?

Look no further, my friends!

A young man shared a video on TikTok where he told viewers about a budget meal deal at Little Caesar’s that comes in at just under $5.

That’s pretty cheap!

The man said that the Italian cheese bread from the pizza chain is a real lifesaver.

He said, “This is what you call a budget meal. Every time I’m broke as f**k, and I got like $5 to my name, I go get me an Italian Cheese Bread.”

And he thinks that if you’re down to your last several bucks, this is a deal that can’t be beat.

Check out his video and see what you think.

@theecelebridee Love you @Little Caesars 🍕 #fyp #budgetmeal #foodunder5 ♬ original sound – celebridee

He shared a follow-up video with more info for his viewers.

@theecelebridee Replying to @Mr.zaecrm leave me alone im broke tf #fyp ♬ original sound – celebridee

Now let’s see how people reacted.

This person said the breadsticks there are better than the pizza.

Another individual said the real hack is to go to Sam’s Club for pizza.

And one TikTokker said you gotta go with the crazy sauce!

Are the breadsticks better than the pizza? I think they might be.

Either way, go get those deals fam!

