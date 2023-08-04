August 4, 2023 at 1:25 am

A Man Took to TikTok to Complain About Taking Over a “Blue-Haired” Co-Worker’s Shift

by Matthew Gilligan

Being asked to cover a co-worker’s shift can either be a blessing OR a major pain in the butt…

And it seems like the guy who posted this video on TikTok was not happy AT ALL that he had to take over the shift of someone who was too sick to come in and work at a Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.28.53 PM A Man Took to TikTok to Complain About Taking Over a Blue Haired Co Worker’s Shift

Photo Credit: TikTok

In his video, the man’s text overlay reads, “POV: The blue haired girls tummy hurts at work and now you have to take her shift.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.29.03 PM A Man Took to TikTok to Complain About Taking Over a Blue Haired Co Worker’s Shift

Photo Credit: TikTok

And it’s clear that he’s pretty annoyed by the whole thing.

Like I said, some people REALLY don’t like it when this kind of thing happens…

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.29.13 PM A Man Took to TikTok to Complain About Taking Over a Blue Haired Co Worker’s Shift

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at his video.

@lumber_jaxx Not having it #work #server #serverlife #coworker #relatable #funny #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound – Jiro Dono

And now check out the comments.

One person said they think this was made up.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.30.12 PM A Man Took to TikTok to Complain About Taking Over a Blue Haired Co Worker’s Shift

Photo Credit: TikTok

But others had been in similar situations.

Another person sounds like they’ve dealt with co-workers like this before.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.30.20 PM A Man Took to TikTok to Complain About Taking Over a Blue Haired Co Worker’s Shift

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another…

Screenshot 2023 08 04 at 12.24.46 AM A Man Took to TikTok to Complain About Taking Over a Blue Haired Co Worker’s Shift

Photo Credit: Tiktok

And another…

Screenshot 2023 08 04 at 12.24.27 AM A Man Took to TikTok to Complain About Taking Over a Blue Haired Co Worker’s Shift

Photo Credit: Tiktok

And one individual pointed out the obvious…

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.30.33 PM A Man Took to TikTok to Complain About Taking Over a Blue Haired Co Worker’s Shift

Photo Credit: TikTok

I mean, we’ve all had coworkers like this. Maybe not with blue hair… but if you know, you know.

