A Man Took to TikTok to Complain About Taking Over a “Blue-Haired” Co-Worker’s Shift
by Matthew Gilligan
Being asked to cover a co-worker’s shift can either be a blessing OR a major pain in the butt…
And it seems like the guy who posted this video on TikTok was not happy AT ALL that he had to take over the shift of someone who was too sick to come in and work at a Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant.
In his video, the man’s text overlay reads, “POV: The blue haired girls tummy hurts at work and now you have to take her shift.”
And it’s clear that he’s pretty annoyed by the whole thing.
Like I said, some people REALLY don’t like it when this kind of thing happens…
Take a look at his video.
@lumber_jaxx Not having it #work #server #serverlife #coworker #relatable #funny #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound – Jiro Dono
And now check out the comments.
One person said they think this was made up.
But others had been in similar situations.
Another person sounds like they’ve dealt with co-workers like this before.
And another…
And another…
And one individual pointed out the obvious…
I mean, we’ve all had coworkers like this. Maybe not with blue hair… but if you know, you know.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · employment, jobs, restaurants, tiktok, top, video, viral, work