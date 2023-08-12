A Mysterious Metallic Orb Fell From the Sky in Mexico And People Can’t Figure Out What It Is
by Matthew Gilligan
Are we being invaded…?
Well, the jury is out, but a mysterious, large metal orb that was found in Mexico in July 2022 got a lot of people talking about where it could have come from and what it might be…
A meteorologist named Isidro Cano said that “a very hard plastic or an alloy of various metals” somehow ended up on the top of a tree north of Veracruz, Mexico and he said that people saw the orb falling from the sky but that it didn’t make any noise.
Cano warned people to “NOT TOUCH OR COME NEAR IT UNTIL IT HAS BEEN REVIEWED BY A SPECIALIST,” and he added, “IT MAY HAVE RADIOACTIVITY.”
Here’s the translation…
“Urgent.
Object falling into the top of a tree in colonia or development north of the city of veracruz…
It is round in shape and appears to be made of a very hard plastic or an alloy of various metals… Appears to have an antenna…
Referred to those who saw it “Falling from heaven” that it emitted a sound; but no fire…
In my consideration it may be part of the chinese rocket that was uncontrolled and which a large number of parts were seen falling in malaysia; the other side of the world…
Personal suggestion: do not touch or near it until it is checked by specialists… It may have radioactivity.
I will keep informing you.”
Cano added another follow-up post where he told readers that there was a code on the outside of the orb and that the object was removed by officials in the middle of the night
Here’s the translation…
“Following up the metallic sphere that has fallen tonight in the top of a tree in the lomas de río medio cuatro development north of Veracruz City, Mexico.It should not be opened or attempted to do so… by the specialized team of the mexico navy/navy secretary and/or the national defense secretariat; it should be encapsulated and submitted for a specialized study… outside the sphere has a code and no hole or center is observed where it could open….These spheres are timed so that at a certain time they open by themselves and show the valuable information they bring within them.”
In another Facebook post, Cano also said,
“To my consideration it may be part of the chinese rocket that was out of control and that large number of parts were seen to land in malaysia on the other side of the world.”
Keep your eyes on the sky, friends!
You never know what you might see!
