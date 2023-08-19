A Photographer Said She Was Paid $300 by Vogue for a Full Day of Shooting and Editing. Then Vogue Blacklisted Her Because Of It.
by Matthew Gilligan
You might think that folks who work in the fashion industry have it made and are rolling in the dough…but for some workers, nothing is further from the truth.
A photographer named Roxy shared a TikTok video where she talked about how much money she made for a full day of shooting and editing photos for Vogue Polska, the Polish version of the popular magazine.
And you’ll probably be surprised…
Roxy told viewers that she was only paid $300 dollars for a full day of work, which isn’t a whole lot of scratch when you think about it.
Her video’s caption reads, “Underwhelming to say the least.”
Check out her video.
@roxyfacer Replying to @Jesus Martinez underwhelming to say the least #editorialphotography #voguephotoshoot #fashionshoot #fashioncinematography #fashionvideography ♬ Prada – cassö & RAYE & D-Block Europe
She posted a follow-up video where she said that Vogue was not happy that she posted the viral and that it gained so much traction.
@roxyfacerIts gonna be a pass♬ iPhone vibrating ringtone – Nick
And Roxy posted a third video where she said that she’d actually been blacklisted because of all the hoopla surrounding her TikTok video.
@roxyfacerA self aware queen♬ original sound – youngexwives
Here’s what people had to say.
One person said she shouldn’t let them do this to her anymore.
Another individual said this is how it goes in that industry, unfortunately.
And one TikTokker was blown away by how little she was paid.
This is so gross.
A company that big with that many resources should have to pay minimums for these services.
But of course they blacklisted her. They don’t want people to know how cheap they are.
