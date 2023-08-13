A Starbucks Barista Said Her Store Is So Busy She Can’t Even Use the Bathroom
by Matthew Gilligan
I used to work on a food truck and sometimes we were in some pretty strange places…
This meant that if we were slammed with customers, I didn’t have the opportunity to run off for a minute and use the restroom!
And that was never any fun…
So I can sympathize with this young woman who shared a TikTok video where she talked about how the Starbucks location she works at is so busy that she can’t even take a bathroom break.
Her text overlay reads, “anyone else can’t even use their store’s restroom because it’s always so busy??”
She added, “Starbucks give us employee bathrooms!”
In a comment, a viewer asked, “Isn’t it legally required for you to have your own bathroom?”
She replied, “They consider having a customer bathroom as the employee bathroom.”
That doesn’t sound good…
Check out her video and see what you think.
And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
I think it’s wild that Starbucks, with all that money, doesn’t have a bathroom for their employees.
That’s a HUGE oversight by corporate.