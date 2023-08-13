August 13, 2023 at 4:32 am

A Starbucks Barista Said Her Store Is So Busy She Can’t Even Use the Bathroom

by Matthew Gilligan

I used to work on a food truck and sometimes we were in some pretty strange places…

This meant that if we were slammed with customers, I didn’t have the opportunity to run off for a minute and use the restroom!

And that was never any fun…

So I can sympathize with this young woman who shared a TikTok video where she talked about how the Starbucks location she works at is so busy that she can’t even take a bathroom break.

Her text overlay reads, “anyone else can’t even use their store’s restroom because it’s always so busy??”

She added, “Starbucks give us employee bathrooms!”

In a comment, a viewer asked, “Isn’t it legally required for you to have your own bathroom?”

She replied, “They consider having a customer bathroom as the employee bathroom.”

That doesn’t sound good…

Check out her video and see what you think.

@amenkna Like ive had to pee for 45 minutes #fyp #starbucks #starbucksbarista #baristaproblems #customerserviceproblems #baristahumour #baristalife #baristalife ♬ original sound – lickthepavement

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One person offered a solution for how to deal with this.

Another TikTokker said they have an employees-only restroom at Dutch Bros.

And one viewer said they also have their own where they work and customers ARE NOT allowed in.

I think it’s wild that Starbucks, with all that money, doesn’t have a bathroom for their employees.

That’s a HUGE oversight by corporate.

Categories: STORIES
