‘Just had my flight diverted because this lady couldn’t keep her mouth shut. Now she’s going to jail.’ A United Airlines Flight Was Forced To Land After An Unruly Passenger Was Denied Wine
by Matthew Gilligan
This is the kind of stuff that makes me angry…VERY ANGRY.
I understand that some people get anxious when they fly, but this is NOT the way you handle it…especially when you end up screwing over a planeload of people.
A viral TikTok video showed a woman on a flight have a major meltdown and a huge argument with a flight attendant because she wasn’t allowed to have wine on the plane.
And, to make things even worse for every person on the plane, the flight was diverted because the woman was so unruly.
The flight attendant told her to sit down multiple times and he even warned her that if she didn’t comply, the pilots would land the plane and she would be arrested.
The woman in the video was clearly unhinged and kept pointing at another passenger saying that the person accused her of something that wasn’t clear.
In the video, the flight attendant said, “You came on the plane with wine. I was nice enough to let you on the aircraft. I could have made you stay in Houston. This is how you’re going to treat me?”
The flight attendant became more frustrated with her and finally said that the plane was going to be diverted and that she would be arrested.
The flight attendant also said to her, “I helped you get on the aircraft. I helped you, and this is how you’re going to treat me? You were crying and I gave you a hug because you told me you were having anxiety.”
Take a look at the video.
Ankther video of the karen who couldnt get her wine. We had to land the plans so she could get escorted off and causing us even more delays than we already had. Over wine.
The flight was supposed to be bound for Los Angeles but had to land in Arizona because of the disturbance.
The man who posted the TikTok video also posted some footage of the incident on Twitter. In a separate tweet, he said, “Just had my flight diverted because this lady couldn’t keep her mouth shut lmao now she’s going to jail.”
Get this woman some help.