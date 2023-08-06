‘Business is business.’ A Woman Admitted She Demanded Hush Money From Her Boyfriend After She Found Out He Was Cheating
by Matthew Gilligan
Hell hath no fury like a scorned woman.
And this woman lives up to that old saying in a major way!
She posted a video on TikTok where she talked about how she got some HUGE revenge when she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her.
The woman said that she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her and she made a fake social media account to blackmail him for hush money.
The caption to her video said, “business is business.”
Scandalous!
Take a look at her video.
She posted a follow-up video where she gave viewers more info about what happened after she got paid.
Here’s what people had to say about what went down.
This viewer said she’s a genius.
Another person said this was emotional compensation.
And one TikTok user said just imagine what happens if this doesn’t work…
Yeah, don’t ever do this. It’s funny, but you could get in trouble.