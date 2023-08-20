‘A woman makes a little baby out of dumpling ingredients.’ What Movie Had You Saying “WTF?” While You Were Watching It. Here’s What People Said.
by Justin Gardner
I watched a movie called Beyond the Black Rainbow a few years back, and all I could think the whole time I was watching it was…”WTF is going on here?!?!”
Years have passed and I still have no clue what the hell that movie was about.
I’m not saying I didn’t enjoy it on some level, but I still don’t really know what was going on…
And today we’re gonna hear from AskReddit users about the movies that made them feel the same way.
Take a look at what they had to say!
A wild ride.
“Went into Barbarian blind (totally had no idea about the movie other than the trailer) .
It was one of the few movie watching experiences that captured the WTF moment of randomly stumbling upon a horror movie while you’re channel surfing, pre- internet. All of my friends told me to go into it without reading the spoilers or the hype.
The trailer only scratches the surface of the movie and may worked against people watching the movie on the opening weekend. Still more and more of my friends kept telling me to watch this movie. And they were always in a daze and at a loss of words of how to even unravel the movie.
They just kept saying, “Don’t read any spoilers. Go into it blind” In the end that self discipline to avoid any spoilers paid off. Watching it blind made me miss the days when my friends and I randomly picked a horror movie at Blockbuster just for the cover and being floored by a movie.
Few movies in recent years have done that and Barbarian is definitely one that met every expectation.”
Is that Harry Potter?
“Swiss Army Man.
I am a huge fan of Daniel Radcliffe’s absolutely bonkers post-Potter movies. He’s a VERY strange dude.
He seems to be having the best time, like he’s just picking whatever weird shit sounds like fun and I am here for it.”
Where’s this going?
“Sorry to Bother You.
I saw this in theaters having absolutely no idea where it was heading (like everyone I think).
I must’ve walked out to pee at exactly the wrong time, when I came back I had to double check it was still the right theater.”
Nightmares.
“Tusk.
Found this in the comedy section. Watched the whole movie waiting for the punch line. It never came.
Just “what the f**k?”.
Seriously gave me nightmares.”
Perplexed.
“The Lighthouse.
This is so cool!
What the f**k is going on!
These guys are fucking crazy!
F**king seagulls!”
Whoa.
“Splice.
I feel bad for introducing this movie incorrectly to some friends. I really thought it was going to be some kind of science fiction drama.
And then Adrian Brody mated with it…”
Shocked!
“The most audible “WTF?” I have ever heard from an entire movie theater audience was actually from a Pixar movie.
It was their short film Bao, I think before Incredibles 2. A woman makes a little baby out of dumpling ingredients, there is a cute montage of them together, and then she eats it without warning.
It was a midnight opening so the audience was all adults, and yeah nobody saw that coming.”
Weird movie.
“The Lobster.
Seriously had no idea what I was getting into.
A couple and a dude bailed out of the theater when I saw it.”
LOL.
“Cats.
I was just constantly saying “what the f**k” under my breath as I watched it in theaters. I honestly don’t remember much of it.
It was so incoherent in tone and execution, and weird that it’s just feels like a fever dream in my memory.”
A crazy one.
“I got to see an advanced screening of Being John Malkovich. I knew absolutely nothing about it going in.
It was the first time I was ever left so completely speechless by a movie in such a good way.
I was already in love with the movie before the portal was even introduced. It could have just been a really weird series of set pieces revolving around those bizarre characters interacting in that weird half floor and puppetry recitals and I would have been happy.
Then it gets all metaphysical and kooky… And it did it all so perfectly.”
Amazing.
“The only audible “what the f**k?” I have ever heard in a movie theater came from a black dude sitting behind me when the “commercial” for Booty Sweat came on before Tropic Thunder.
It might be my favorite moment I have had when going to the movies.”
As strange as a lot of these movies are… have you ever seen a painting and not know what’s going on?
Challenge yourself, fam!
