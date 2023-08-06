Adults Who Have Backpacks, What Are You Carrying in There? Here’s What People Said.
by Justin Gardner
Hey, you! What do you have in there?!?!
We’re all begging to know!
And today we’re finally gonna get some answers from adults who carry around backpacks.
Let’s get started!
Wow.
“I was homeless for about 2 months after my parents kicked me out (no one would approve a lease for me because I was only 18 and didn’t have all of the required documents; my parents refused to give me them)
Somehow just one backpack was enough for all of my possessions. I bought a gym membership totaling a dollar a day, just lingered around there after work and took a shower.
When it closed, I took my blanket out of my bag and used it as a pillow, and slept in the pitch black area of the parking lot.
So yeah, just a cozy blanket, toothbrush + paste, charger for my phone, and a water bottle.”
Got it covered.
“Remember that time when you desperately needed something and there were no shops around?
My backpack has that thing.”
Prepared.
“Tools, basic first aid kit, battery bank, my hat, ankle/knee brace, and a water bottle.”
Nice!
” I carry all major charging cords (Lightning, USB-C, and micro-USB) plus a charging bank. Can’t tell you how many phones I’ve charged for people.
Plus snack bars, a small first aid kit, menstrual products, a glasses repair kit, a sewing kit, a spare plastic bag for trash, and a towelette.
I’m basically a walking recharge station for the body and soul phone and I don’t mind it.”
Work stuff.
“For work: laptop, charger, snacks, water, spare layer (depending on the season), chapstick, phone charger, wallet, headphones.”
Hands-free.
“Hands-free is the goal.
Specially for carrying job stuff or going outdoors…
Same goes for back packs vs “hands busy” luggage.
You never know when you are going to need a hand, like grabbing yourself on a subway or bus, not to fell, or defend yourself from a knife robbery…”
You’re all set.
“Work laptop, tablet, chargers and cables for those and my phone, USB mouse, headphones, kindle, water bottle, granola or some other snack bars, pocket knife, pens/notepad, concert earplugs.
And finally… a flashlight.”
Don’t forget your meds.
“Laptop, water bottle, charging cables, medication, deodorant.
And I can use it to store more stuff as and when I choose.”
A lot of options.
“Water bottles. Charger. Mobile charger.
House keys. Phone. Medication. Notebook. Pencilbox. Bag with a towel for workouts.
Anything I might have to bring from or to home.
So many options!”
EVERYTHING.
“According to my students, everything.
My lunchbag is in there, as is the whistle I use for gym classes. But I also have screwdrivers for quick repairs should I need to do them, everything from eyeglasses to desk height adjustments.
I also have a sewing kit, which surprised many of them. I have a hot glue gun and an umbrella. There’s a VGA patch cable, in case Apple TV doesn’t work and I need to connect to my projector. Spare pair of socks, too.”
There you go.
“Health related stuff like Tylenol, eye drops, cough drops, lotion, etc
Hand soap
A bit of duct tape wrapped around a pencil
Pens, pencil and paper
Scarf Gloves
Hand warmers
Rain coat
First aid stuff
Batteries Chargers, wires.
A small headlamp and a small flashlight for backup
A way to make fire
Quality Multi-tool
I try to keep a change of clothing if possible
Pepper spray
Knife
Sawyer water filter
At least 2 servings of freeze dried food
A bit of cash.”
My backpack?
Phone, earbuds, keys, wallet.
And the answer to life eternal.
I’m never telling.