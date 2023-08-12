‘Alice knows me and this is how we joke with each other.’ Woman Asks If She Was A Jerk For Cracking A Tasteless Joke When Her Friend Told Her She Was Pregnant
by Trisha Leigh
All relationships, whether they’re romantic, friendship, familial, or something else, are different. They also have their own set of rules, which is something only the people involved with them can understand.
OP and her friend are opposites in their desire for children, with OP happily childfree and her friend has been trying to get pregnant for three years. Even so, they joke about their desires for different lifestyles together.
My friend Alice (fake name) (32F) and her husband have been trying for a baby for about 3 years.
I (29F) am childfree but this has never caused a problem in my relationship with Alice.
We would often joke about this difference, with me telling her stuff like she’ll miss all the disposable income when she has kids and her comparing my dog to a human kid.
Neither of us got offended with this joking and it was all in good fun.
At least, they did until her friend actually got pregnant and then, when she shared her news, was met with a pretty cringe joke from OP.
On Friday, Alice, a couple other friends, and I went out to lunch and Alice told us that she was 3 months pregnant.
I jokingly said, “I’m so sorry. Let me know if you need a ride to the clinic.”
Alice flipped out and called me an insensitive bitch.
I told her that I was joking but she wouldn’t hear it and she ended up leaving.
She hasn’t responded to my texts and calls ever since.
OP was surprised, since their relationship has been jokey all of this time.
Our other friends are staying out of it and don’t want to give their opinions.
I understand that my comment would come off as rude if I said it to a stranger but Alice knows me and this is how we joke with each other.
AITA?
She wants Reddit to tell her where she went wrong.
The top comment states the obvious, which is that there is a time and a place for every “joke” and this definitely wasn’t either.
In fact, no one thought it was much of a joke at all.
This comment says OP really needed to read the room.
They say OP might not even know all of the details about the situation.
In fact, OP has traumatized people in the comments, too.
There is no world where this joke is OK.
Hopefully OP learned her lesson, because it’s cost her a friend.