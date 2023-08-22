‘Already caught two companies who sold my info.’ A Man Shared How You Can Tell If Walmart Sold Your Information By Using A Gmail Hack
by Matthew Gilligan
Privacy is a HUGE issue these days for all of us and it’s nearly impossible to keep track of where our information goes and who’s buying and who’s selling.
And that’s why it’s important to pay attention to videos like the one a man posted about how you and I can be more informed about these kinds of things. The TikTok video features the man talking about how people can actually take advantage of companies selling their personal information.
The man said, “I just watched a video on how you can get paid by companies if they sell your information. The way you can find out if they sold your information is you can put their company name as your middle name as you sign up.”
He then added, “So like you sign up for Walmart. You put your first name, Walmart, last name. Anything that gets addressed to you that says Walmart as your middle name you know Walmart sold your information, and you can get money from Walmart.”
He went on to say, “But, that video reminded me of the trick that I know about Gmail that I don’t think many people know. So if you have a Gmail account periods are irrelevant. If you don’t have a period you can add a period anywhere and it will be registered in like sign-up websites like Netflix as a new email address.”
And he continued, “So you could just shift the period and it creates a new account for free trials and stuff. The other way that you can do this is you can add a plus and then anything you want after your email but before Gmail.”
And the man finished his explanation with an example and said, “So, if your email is funnybunny@gmail.com. You could do funny bunny plus n for a netflix at gmail.com. So when you get spam email you know who sold your info.”
Check out what he had to say.
Here’s how people reacted to his video.
Pretty good info, don’t you think?