August 1, 2023 at 9:37 pm

‘Amazon how tf am I supposed to return this.’ A Woman Ordered a Memory Foam Mattress From Amazon and It Didn’t Go Well

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve ever had to deal with a memory foam mattress before, you know that those things really BLOW UP when you remove them from the box.

And a woman who ordered one from Amazon learned that lesson when she decided that she wanted to ship her mattress back to the company…but she seemed at a loss about how to get it done.

Uh oh…

She struggled with repacking the mattress and the text overlay in her video reads, “Amazon how tf am I supposed to return this.”

The video shows her having one hell of a hard time getting that pesky thing back in its box and that’s why she decided to ask the good folks of TikTok for some advice.

Let’s take a look at the video.

@brownieproteinshakeHelp♬ original sound – Wheeler Walker Jr.

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person said they think she’ll be just fine.

Another TikTokker offered up some good advice.

And this individual said all she needs to do is give them a call.

Don’t worry fam… Amazon will figure out a way to get you your money back.

