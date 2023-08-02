‘Amazon how tf am I supposed to return this.’ A Woman Ordered a Memory Foam Mattress From Amazon and It Didn’t Go Well
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever had to deal with a memory foam mattress before, you know that those things really BLOW UP when you remove them from the box.
And a woman who ordered one from Amazon learned that lesson when she decided that she wanted to ship her mattress back to the company…but she seemed at a loss about how to get it done.
Uh oh…
She struggled with repacking the mattress and the text overlay in her video reads, “Amazon how tf am I supposed to return this.”
The video shows her having one hell of a hard time getting that pesky thing back in its box and that’s why she decided to ask the good folks of TikTok for some advice.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@brownieproteinshakeHelp♬ original sound – Wheeler Walker Jr.
Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.
Don’t worry fam… Amazon will figure out a way to get you your money back.