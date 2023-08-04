August 3, 2023 at 11:18 pm

An Airbnb Host Shared All the Surprising Things That Guests Have Left Behind

TIkTokLeftBehindAirbnb An Airbnb Host Shared All the Surprising Things That Guests Have Left Behind

I’ve definitely left things behind at Airbnb rentals before if I didn’t have room in my bag or just didn’t feel like taking them, but I guess the owners of these places don’t mind at all because it seems like they hit the jackpot on a pretty regular basis.

And an Airbnb owner in Miami shares all kinds of videos about the things that guests leave behind when they check out.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.31.46 AM An Airbnb Host Shared All the Surprising Things That Guests Have Left Behind

In this video, she highlights a bunch of food and drinks that a group left behind after a 4-day stay at her rental.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.32.01 AM An Airbnb Host Shared All the Surprising Things That Guests Have Left Behind

And one guest also left behind a pretty fancy handbag!

She wrote in the text overlay of the video, “I’ve already contacted the guest, currently waiting on her response.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.32.10 AM An Airbnb Host Shared All the Surprising Things That Guests Have Left Behind

Check out the video and see what you think.

@atouchofclass_miami The bag looks brand new too 😳 i know she celebrated her birthday so im thinking it was a gift she forgot to take ? #miami #miamiairbnb #airbnb #airbnbhost #airbnbexperienceshost #airbnbguests ♬ Touch My Body – Mariah Carey

She then posted another video that gave viewers an update on the situation.

@atouchofclass_miami Replying to @🖤SevenOfN9ne🖤 i lowkey wish i could know the full story on what hPoened to their friendship. Trips to Miami be really ending friendships😂😂 #miami #miamiairbnb #momofone #airbnbhostlife #airbnb ♬ original sound – A touch of class

Here’s what people had to say.

This person was pretty impressed.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.32.21 AM An Airbnb Host Shared All the Surprising Things That Guests Have Left Behind

Another viewer said they love seeing what people bring to an Airbnb.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.32.29 AM An Airbnb Host Shared All the Surprising Things That Guests Have Left Behind

And this person said they don’t understand how people leave this much stuff behind.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 10.32.43 AM An Airbnb Host Shared All the Surprising Things That Guests Have Left Behind

Listen, finders keepers… amirite?

