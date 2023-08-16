August 16, 2023 at 8:09 am

Hilarious “Barbie” Memes That Will Tide You Over Until You Go See It Again

by Matthew Gilligan

Barbie has set the world on fire this summer and you better believe that you and everyone you know have flocked to the theater to take in the cinematic spectacle.

And that means a whole lot of funny Barbie memes are flooding social media, too!

So enjoy these funny Barbie memes…with a few Oppenheimer memes sprinkled in!

See you soon at the movies!

The Barbenheimer trailer.

You know you can’t resist!

Did you take in a double feature?

I know a lot of folks that have.

Does this look familiar?

It’s for all ages!

Psssht…Ken.

He’s just…Ken.

Get a load of that shot!

You know this got viewers excited when they saw the trailer.

Did you dress up when you went to the theater?

Don’t lie to us!

There’s no escape from this…

And we’re here for it!

I can’t tell if that’s good or bad.

But there it is!

Everyone’s in it!

Even that creepy M3GAN thingy…

You were impressed, weren’t you?

You bet you were!

What was your favorite part?

Was this it?

They’ve had enough of the guys.

Let the ladies take over!

One thing is for sure… there will be many more Barbie memes where that comes from!

Barbie for the win!

