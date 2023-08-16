Hilarious “Barbie” Memes That Will Tide You Over Until You Go See It Again
by Matthew Gilligan
Barbie has set the world on fire this summer and you better believe that you and everyone you know have flocked to the theater to take in the cinematic spectacle.
And that means a whole lot of funny Barbie memes are flooding social media, too!
So enjoy these funny Barbie memes…with a few Oppenheimer memes sprinkled in!
See you soon at the movies!
The Barbenheimer trailer.
You know you can’t resist!
BARBIE or OPPENHEIMER… Why not have both?
NEW TRAILER: BARBIEHEIMER pic.twitter.com/D5kUzzBFFV
— Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) June 30, 2023
Did you take in a double feature?
I know a lot of folks that have.
Seeing Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day pic.twitter.com/OPzyX0N4Mi
— 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) June 26, 2023
Does this look familiar?
It’s for all ages!
two tickets for barbie pls pic.twitter.com/Btc6uqrWFu
— out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) April 4, 2023
Psssht…Ken.
He’s just…Ken.
She's everything. He's just Ken. pic.twitter.com/5iBL733YMk
— Horror Losers (@horrorlosers) July 29, 2023
Get a load of that shot!
You know this got viewers excited when they saw the trailer.
I haven’t gasped in astonishment at a single shot like this from any superhero movie since 2004 pic.twitter.com/k2NqpAMfJX
— Aaron Stewart-Ahn Strike‼️ (@somebadideas) April 4, 2023
Did you dress up when you went to the theater?
Don’t lie to us!
me turning up to the cinema for barbie (2023) pic.twitter.com/I5vNMCcGNx
— Abeeha Tariq ✨ (@AbeehaTariqArt) June 29, 2022
There’s no escape from this…
And we’re here for it!
Their entire lives have led up to the Oppenheimer / Barbie release pic.twitter.com/w2FgLwhDg1
— Yann (@yannhatchuel) June 26, 2023
I can’t tell if that’s good or bad.
But there it is!
The Barbie/Oppenheimer crossover has begun pic.twitter.com/16zESO1TAY
— Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) June 28, 2023
Everyone’s in it!
Even that creepy M3GAN thingy…
wow EVERYONE is in this new Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/gM6L1SaHHf
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 4, 2023
You were impressed, weren’t you?
You bet you were!
How I thought I’d leave #Barbie Vs how I actually left #Barbie pic.twitter.com/mwQguya8RZ
— ReedReads (@ReedReads4) July 21, 2023
What was your favorite part?
Was this it?
the barbie movie was good but what’s better is seeing men squirm bc they can’t handle seeing fictional men being treated like women
— payton mitchell (@paytmitch) July 23, 2023
They’ve had enough of the guys.
Let the ladies take over!
post-Barbie thoughts: I never want to watch a movie directed by a man ever again
— m🤸🏼♀️🌾🏹 (@hairpinsdropped) July 22, 2023
One thing is for sure… there will be many more Barbie memes where that comes from!
Barbie for the win!
