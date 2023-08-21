August 21, 2023 at 4:46 pm

‘Because of TikTok they are now checking things like this as well.’ A Couple Showed How They Snuck Booze Onto a Royal Caribbean Cruise

by Matthew Gilligan

Who’s up for a booze cruise?!?!

I thought you might be interested in that!

Well, if you’re actually going on a cruise soon and you don’t feel like buying drinks on the boat, you’ll probably want to pay attention to this video that a couple named Nay and Mil posted on TikTok.

The duo showed how they snuck water bottles filled with some clear spirits onto a Royal Caribbean Cruise.

Hey o!

The text overlay on the video reads, “When they thought we weren’t gonna bring our own al**hol on the cruise.”

And it worked!

Let’s give these folks a round of applause, shall we?

Check out the video and see what you think.

@nayandmil

👀 we made it in lmao #traveltiktok #travelcouple #cruiselife #cruisehacks #alcoholoncruise #cruisetips #cruiseshiplife #travelhack #couplelove #travellife #traveltiktok #fyp

♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] [Extended] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua

Here’s how people reacted to the video.

One person said to go with the clear stuff.

Another individual said the drink package on cruises has never been worth it.

And one TikTokker said cruise workers are checking for this now because of viral videos showing folks how to do it.

Well darn! Was actually considering doing this next time I go on a cruise.

Oh well!

