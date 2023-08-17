‘Because the men keep looking at me, I have to come to work in bigger clothes.’ A Costco Employee Said That Her Manager Body Shamed Her
by Matthew Gilligan
People can’t get away with the things they used to in the workplace…
And that’s a good thing!
And a woman named Isha recently shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she was the victim of body shaming by her manager at the Costco store where she works.
In her video, she said, “So I’m borderline pi**ed. I got called into the office because I’m following dress code—but my body shape is too much for my job.”
Isha said, “I don’t get it. I’m following dress code. But because I might have people follow me around at work? How is this my fault?”
In her caption, she explained, “I was called into the office, and told that ALTHOUGH I have on the right attire, I have the wrong body shape to wear it @ I AM IN DRESS CODE… but because the men keep looking at me, I have to come to work in bigger clothes…”
She added, “That’s #bodyshaming #harrasment and it’s just plain wrong!! #costco needs to focus on much more important things than my body shape I am #embarrassed.”
Check out her video and see what you think.
@isha.mason I was called into the office, and told that ALTHOUGH I have on the right attire, I have the wrong body shape to wear it @ I AM IN DRESS CODE… but because the men keep looking at me, I have to come to work in bigger clothes… that’s #bodyshaming #harrasment and it’s just plain wrong!! #costco needs to focus on much more important things than my body shape I am #embarrassed this is #embarrassing #bodyshamingiswrong #happytuesday #sad ♬ original sound – Isha Mason
Here’s how people responded.
This viewer said they think she looks beautiful.
Another TikTok user said she needs to get a lawyer involved.
And one individual said this is not her fault and she looks professional.
Can we put body shaming behind us? Eventually? Please!?!
