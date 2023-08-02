‘We want to make our children feel powerful.’ Are Parents Who Choose “Different” Names Doing Their Kids A Disservice?
by Justin Gardner
Most folks think long and hard when they’re naming their kids, but sometimes you hear other people’s choices and wonder, “What in the hell were they thinking?”
I know, I know… they have their own reasons and they usually want to give their kids a “meaningful” name.
The story you’re about to read is about one such set of parents, but they’ve run into some issues because their family is VERY Catholic and were expecting something much more traditional.
Let’s take a look…
AITA for not giving my babies ‘normal’ names?
I’m 24f and my fiancé is 27m. We’re currently expecting twin boys after trying for a year. We’ve never been more happy.
My family are non-religious and his are practicing catholics. He is not.
I’m 7 months along and his family are asking what we’re thinking of naming them. We’ve already decided on their names. Phoenix Grey and Griffin Dean.
We’ve never been ones for the run of the mill names. My name is out of the ordinary and my fiancé goes by his middle name Cassius. The idea of calling our children, not that these names are wrong or bad, Daniel or Thomas or Samuel doesn’t sit right with us. It isn’t us.
My in laws are furious.
One: because they’re not traditional names.
Two: do not bear any affiliation to family members; my fiancé is named after his grandfather, his sister is named after his aunt etc.
Three: because they’re mythical creatures from other cultures. That is apparently what they dislike the most. But we really love the names.
We already have a girls name picked out too, Valkyrie Lee to pay homage to my Danish grandparents that cared for me when I was a teen. We actually came up with this name before I even got pregnant.
We like that all the names match in that they are powerful beings that can fly. We want to make our children feel powerful too.
My FIL says to use them as middle names and give them family names as first names but we are already in love with the full names we’ve given them. We’ve even started calling them by them and bought embroidered blankets and clothes.
As these are the first babies of both families, my MIL thinks I’m being selfish by not giving them traditional family names and that not doing so will set a bad precedent for the others.
Am I being too stubborn?
Phoenix and Griffin?
I’m betting these parents are HUGE Harry Potter fans.
Anyway, the folks on Reddit had some opinions, as always.
Like this person who thinks they have every right to name their kids what they want, but maybe not that girl’s name?
And, reality check, having an “odd” name is definitely not that weird after all.
At the end of the day, it’s not anybody business but the parents… and they dig the girl’s name!
Long story short… be very careful listening to in-laws because their reasons are usually selfish.
I actually like Valkyrie Lee too. Any name that’s unique and has a rhythm to it… I’m into it!