‘bro just hit the lottery.’ A Shopper Found a Chicken Sandwich for Sale at a Grocery Store for $0.00
by Matthew Gilligan
Hey, that’s not a bad deal at all!
A TikTok user named Scott posted a video that went viral and for good reason…who doesn’t love free food?!?!
The video shows two chicken sandwiches for sale for exactly ZERO dollars and ZERO cents at a Royal Farms convenience store.
Scott took a good look at the sandwich and said, “This is free, right?”
And the amount at the self-checkout came out to a big, fat ZERO.
Score!
In the video’s comment section, Scott wrote, “I hit the pay button and then it printed out a receipt.”
Hey, you can’t argue with that…
Check out the video.
@scottstump1 Me and @jimkimble695 ♬ original sound – scott stump
And here’s how people reacted.
One person thinks this guy hit the lottery.
Another individual also had a good day at the grocery store.
And one TikTokker made an EXCELLENT point.