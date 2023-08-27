August 27, 2023 at 12:33 pm

‘bro just hit the lottery.’ A Shopper Found a Chicken Sandwich for Sale at a Grocery Store for $0.00

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokFreeSandwich bro just hit the lottery. A Shopper Found a Chicken Sandwich for Sale at a Grocery Store for $0.00

Hey, that’s not a bad deal at all!

A TikTok user named Scott posted a video that went viral and for good reason…who doesn’t love free food?!?!

The video shows two chicken sandwiches for sale for exactly ZERO dollars and ZERO cents at a Royal Farms convenience store.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 1.18.26 PM bro just hit the lottery. A Shopper Found a Chicken Sandwich for Sale at a Grocery Store for $0.00

Photo Credit: TikTok

Scott took a good look at the sandwich and said, “This is free, right?”

And the amount at the self-checkout came out to a big, fat ZERO.

Score!

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 1.18.33 PM bro just hit the lottery. A Shopper Found a Chicken Sandwich for Sale at a Grocery Store for $0.00

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video’s comment section, Scott wrote, “I hit the pay button and then it printed out a receipt.”

Hey, you can’t argue with that…

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 1.18.46 PM bro just hit the lottery. A Shopper Found a Chicken Sandwich for Sale at a Grocery Store for $0.00

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@scottstump1 Me and @jimkimble695 ♬ original sound – scott stump

And here’s how people reacted.

One person thinks this guy hit the lottery.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 1.18.59 PM bro just hit the lottery. A Shopper Found a Chicken Sandwich for Sale at a Grocery Store for $0.00

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual also had a good day at the grocery store.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 1.19.08 PM bro just hit the lottery. A Shopper Found a Chicken Sandwich for Sale at a Grocery Store for $0.00

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker made an EXCELLENT point.

Screen Shot 2023 08 19 at 1.19.14 PM bro just hit the lottery. A Shopper Found a Chicken Sandwich for Sale at a Grocery Store for $0.00

Photo Credit: TikTok

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter