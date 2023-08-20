August 20, 2023 at 8:52 am

‘bro she just dumped me outta nowhere.’ Husband Puts Away Leftovers In A Trash Bag So His Wife Puts Him On Blast

by Laura Lynott

Can you actually believe this guy?

His poor wife!

She asked him to put the leftovers away…

Screenshot 2023 08 19 at 1.53.31 AM bro she just dumped me outta nowhere. Husband Puts Away Leftovers In A Trash Bag So His Wife Puts Him On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

And he did something that’s kind of hilarious.

Screenshot 2023 08 19 at 1.53.41 AM bro she just dumped me outta nowhere. Husband Puts Away Leftovers In A Trash Bag So His Wife Puts Him On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman tells posters on TikTok how her husband put the ravioli in a trash bag and then put it in the fridge.

Screenshot 2023 08 19 at 1.54.01 AM bro she just dumped me outta nowhere. Husband Puts Away Leftovers In A Trash Bag So His Wife Puts Him On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

Either that or he got very confused over the trash and dinner!

Watch the whole video here:

@gigglesandgrumps

What the actual f🤬🤬🤬🙄#weaponizedincompentence #husbandsoftiktok #leftovers

♬ original sound – Mia

The folks on TikTok had some hilarious comments.

Is this grounds for divorce? Some think so.

Screenshot 2023 08 19 at 1.56.56 AM bro she just dumped me outta nowhere. Husband Puts Away Leftovers In A Trash Bag So His Wife Puts Him On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

Some posters think her husband did this deliberately in a move to not be told to store the leftovers again.

Screenshot 2023 08 19 at 1.57.30 AM bro she just dumped me outta nowhere. Husband Puts Away Leftovers In A Trash Bag So His Wife Puts Him On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

And people wonder if this is how this guy puts his lunch in the fridge at work…

Screenshot 2023 08 19 at 1.57.15 AM bro she just dumped me outta nowhere. Husband Puts Away Leftovers In A Trash Bag So His Wife Puts Him On Blast

Photo Credit: TikTok

Hey, just because it’s a trash bag doesn’t mean it won’t do the job.

Don’t hate the player. Hate the game.

