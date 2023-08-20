‘bro she just dumped me outta nowhere.’ Husband Puts Away Leftovers In A Trash Bag So His Wife Puts Him On Blast
by Laura Lynott
Can you actually believe this guy?
His poor wife!
She asked him to put the leftovers away…
And he did something that’s kind of hilarious.
The woman tells posters on TikTok how her husband put the ravioli in a trash bag and then put it in the fridge.
Either that or he got very confused over the trash and dinner!
Watch the whole video here:
@gigglesandgrumps
What the actual f🤬🤬🤬🙄#weaponizedincompentence #husbandsoftiktok #leftovers
The folks on TikTok had some hilarious comments.
Is this grounds for divorce? Some think so.
Some posters think her husband did this deliberately in a move to not be told to store the leftovers again.
And people wonder if this is how this guy puts his lunch in the fridge at work…
Hey, just because it’s a trash bag doesn’t mean it won’t do the job.
Don’t hate the player. Hate the game.