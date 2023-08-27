‘But I still have the tags on it, so I’m just going to enjoy it…’ Customer Shares Lululemon Hack To Return Clothes… Using Her Boyfriend’s Credit Card
by Laura Lynott
Most women wish they had their boyfriend’s credit card at their disposal!
But this lady is certainly brazen about her usage of it. She’s smiling though, so she gets points for that!
She tells viewers how she usually uses her man’s card to buy groceries… while putting an ENTIRE avocado on a rice cake.
Who has money for that?!
Anyway…
Already most of us are thinking, this guy is incredibly generous and trusting – right?
But she’s not done there!
She explains she told her guy she needs a white top for her football tournament and her lovely man tells her to buy herself a new one – again – WITH HIS CARD!!!!
What does she do? Sticks a new top on his bill too.
But just in case her lover notices that was a REALLY expensive top – she reveals that she’s kept the tag on it.
“He might make me take it back. But I still have the tags on it, so I’m just going to enjoy it…”
Hats off. You look good in that haul lady!
Watch the full video here:
@kourtvera
Wish me luck #lululemon
Here’s what the people on the Tok thought…
One person was happy for her…
Another has a low opinion of the dudes out there…
And another apparently does something similar with her dude’s money…
And yet another said you don’t need to keep the tag on the clothes. Because duh.
First world problems, I tell ya…