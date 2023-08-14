‘Catfishing gone corporate.’ People Made Fun of Job Seekers Who Use AI to Make Fake Headshots
by Matthew Gilligan
AI stories are hard to avoid these days and here’s another one for you to chew on!
A viral TikTok video poked fun at job seekers who use AI to manipulate their headshots to try to make them look better.
What’s the world coming to?!?!
But apparently, some people have had issues trying to get a fancy AI headshot, and this TikTok video shows a fake interaction between an interviewer and a job applicant.
The video goes off the rails when the interviewer is shocked by their appearance…because this woman doesn’t look like their AI-generated headshot.
The caption of the video reads, “Catfishing gone corporate.”
Hey o!
Check out the video and see what you think.
Now let’s see what people had to say about this.
This person said it reminds them of a TV show.
This TikTokker said they’ve actually been getting more interviews because of this.
And this individual said that professional screenshots are so expensive, so you might as well use AI.
I think AI is so overblown.
