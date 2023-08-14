August 13, 2023 at 10:41 pm

‘Catfishing gone corporate.’ People Made Fun of Job Seekers Who Use AI to Make Fake Headshots

by Matthew Gilligan

AI stories are hard to avoid these days and here’s another one for you to chew on!

A viral TikTok video poked fun at job seekers who use AI to manipulate their headshots to try to make them look better.

What’s the world coming to?!?!

But apparently, some people have had issues trying to get a fancy AI headshot, and this TikTok video shows a fake interaction between an interviewer and a job applicant.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.43.05 AM Catfishing gone corporate. People Made Fun of Job Seekers Who Use AI to Make Fake Headshots

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video goes off the rails when the interviewer is shocked by their appearance…because this woman doesn’t look like their AI-generated headshot.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.43.31 AM Catfishing gone corporate. People Made Fun of Job Seekers Who Use AI to Make Fake Headshots

Photo Credit: TikTok

The caption of the video reads, “Catfishing gone corporate.”

Hey o!

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.43.40 AM Catfishing gone corporate. People Made Fun of Job Seekers Who Use AI to Make Fake Headshots

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video and see what you think.

@moldogaa Catfishing gone corporate ft @Edan Mcgovern #fyp #foryou #linkedin #aiheadshot #lol #skit #funny #ai ♬ original sound – moldoga

Now let’s see what people had to say about this.

This person said it reminds them of a TV show.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.44.15 AM Catfishing gone corporate. People Made Fun of Job Seekers Who Use AI to Make Fake Headshots

Photo Credit: TikTok

This TikTokker said they’ve actually been getting more interviews because of this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.44.21 AM Catfishing gone corporate. People Made Fun of Job Seekers Who Use AI to Make Fake Headshots

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual said that professional screenshots are so expensive, so you might as well use AI.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 11.44.28 AM Catfishing gone corporate. People Made Fun of Job Seekers Who Use AI to Make Fake Headshots

Photo Credit: TikTok

I think AI is so overblown.

