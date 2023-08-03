‘Deliberately get knocked down by a car.’ People Share Stories About the Most Messed-Up Things They Saw Their Friends Do
by Matthew Gilligan
When I think back on my younger days, I’m amazed at some of the things that my friends did.
Because, if I’m being honest, they were total maniacs and I can’t believe some of them didn’t end up in jail…or worse…
Ahhhh, to be young again…
What’s the most messed-up thing you saw a friend do?
Take a look at these stories from AskReddit users.
Gross.
“Best friend was excited for me to meet his new GF.
The whole evening he bragged about how she was still married and he was going to be the reason she got divorced.
Haven’t spoken to him since.
Did hear she broke up with him and sorted out the issues with her husband.”
Cheaters.
“Brought my friend to watch my boyfriend practice his drumming.
She kept spreading her legs wide wearing a skirt with no underwear. She slept with him and he left me thinking he would be with her.
Needless to say she didn’t date him because she already had a boyfriend.”
OMG.
“Convinced his girlfriend she was suffering from gluten intolerance instead of schizophrenia, and got her to stop taking medication.”
Scumbag.
“He beat his child for touching my guitar, the one I brought over specifically to show the boy and let him play with.
He was 3.”
Not funny.
“Point his dad’s handg** at me.
We were 8, and I was staying over at his house. He kept laughing as I begged him to put it down.
I called my mom and had her pick me up.”
What an a**hole.
“Back in high school leaving a kegger party with a friend.
There was a cat crossing the street and he sped up and ran it over.
I lost it and insisted he pull over so I could check on the cat.
It managed to get itself to side of road but d**d shortly thereafter.
Told my friend to go on, I would walk home.
That was the end of our friendship.”
Total jerk.
“We were working in an old lady’s attic and he kicked the s**t out of a pipe on purpose then went and told her it needed to be replaced.
I never worked with him again after that.”
Very bright guy.
“Deliberately get knocked down by a car, in order to prove that when dr**k (and we were very dr**k), his bones were flexible.
Fortunately, the car had been slowing to turn.
There followed a couple of minutes trying to reassure the driver he was ok, while calling him an idiot.
Meanwhile, he was laying flat on his back, maintaining he’d proved his point.”
Not a friend anymore.
“I went on holiday for a week and asked my “best friend” to pop in and feed my cat (he lived a few doors away).
When I got back, my cat was laying by the back door of my house, went inside and his bowl was empty.
I called him and asked when the last time he fed him, he said “oh yeah, I forgot”.
My cat had been outside for a week with no food or water. I haven’t spoken to him in 12 years.”
Sounds like a great guy.
“Was out for the night with 2 of my friends, and we were all crashing at one of their parents houses that night.
Get turnt, head home and decide to grab some snacks from the kitchen before hitting the sack.
Out of nowhere, my friend gets a watermelon out of the fridge and dares my other friend to ahem… make love to it.
We’re teenage lads at this point, so we all find this hilarious, especially when my friend actually does put his junk in the thing.
But that’s not the messed up bit.
My friend whose house it was then takes the watermelon, screams ‘yeah!’ and starts to eat where it had been… ahem.
He then threw it full force into the wall and went to bed.
Needless to say, me and the watermelon banger went to bed that night feeling a bit weird about the melon munching friend.
Never stayed there again.”
As the saying goes, with friends like these, who needs enemies?
Glad these folks figured out these folks were toxic.
Buh bye!
