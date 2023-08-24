August 24, 2023 at 5:31 am

‘Did ya’ll catch the throwaway explanation?’ A TikTokker’s Theory About Barbie and Ken’s Relationship Got a Lot of People Talking

by Matthew Gilligan

Alright, Barbie fanatics, it’s time to talk about a theory regarding the blockbuster film that has folks talking.

First off, before you saw the film, you probably thought that Barbie and Ken would have a certain relationship, but it’s pretty clear in the movie that Barbie isn’t as into Ken as he is into her.

And a woman on TikTok shared a video where she talked about why she thinks Barbie feels this way and her theory got people talking.

Her video’s text overlay says, “Why doesn’t Barbie like Ken?”

In her video, the woman talks about the scene in the film where Gloria, Sasha, and Barbie travel to Barbie Land and Gloria says that she never had a Ken doll when she was young and only had Barbie dolls.

She went on to say that Barbie’s subconscious comes from Gloria and since Gloria never felt like Barbie never needed a Ken doll, then Barbie would feel the same way and SHE wouldn’t need a Ken Doll.

You got all that?

Hmmm…something to think about, right?

Check out the video.

@callmeashbash I’m going to watch this again this week. Who’s with me 😂 #barbiemovie #kenandbarbie #gloriaandbarbie ♬ original sound – AshBash

Here’s what people had to say about it.

One viewer said they think this is realistic.

This TikTokker said they like this theory.

And one person said they were hoping they’d end up together.

Ya know… it makes a lot of sense.

Good theory!

