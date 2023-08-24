August 24, 2023 at 6:54 pm

‘Did you promise a pool and not provide one?’ An Airbnb Host Said Guests Flooded The Rental Before Leaving

by Matthew Gilligan

Here we go again, folks!

It’s another wild story about an Airbnb experience that went sideways and ended up with folks royally p**sed off.

And this time it was the host who was unhappy.

A viral TikTok video showed a flooded Airbnb rental unit with a caption that reads, “Hosting has its ups and downs and disasters.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 1.46.48 PM Did you promise a pool and not provide one? An Airbnb Host Said Guests Flooded The Rental Before Leaving

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay of the video reads, “Air bnb guest puts the plug in the sink turns on all the taps and checks out.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 1.47.03 PM Did you promise a pool and not provide one? An Airbnb Host Said Guests Flooded The Rental Before Leaving

Photo Credit: TikTok

That sure doesn’t look very good, does it?

I wonder who did this and why…

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 1.47.12 PM Did you promise a pool and not provide one? An Airbnb Host Said Guests Flooded The Rental Before Leaving

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@adzo365 Hosting has its ups and downs and disasters #airbnb #host #flooded #tinyhome #cleaning #somuchfun ♬ original sound – adzo365

Here’s how people reacted.

One person made a funny joke about what happened.

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 1.47.21 PM Did you promise a pool and not provide one? An Airbnb Host Said Guests Flooded The Rental Before Leaving

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual also chimed in with a zinger.

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 1.47.28 PM Did you promise a pool and not provide one? An Airbnb Host Said Guests Flooded The Rental Before Leaving

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker couldn’t help herself and she also had to make light of the situation.

Screen Shot 2023 08 17 at 1.47.37 PM Did you promise a pool and not provide one? An Airbnb Host Said Guests Flooded The Rental Before Leaving

Photo Credit: TikTok

Man, there’s a lot of people who don’t like the AirBnB crowd.

Yikes!

