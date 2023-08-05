‘DO NOT buy a token for this machine.’ A Woman Bought a $50 Ticket for a Gucci Gumball Machine but She Was Disappointed by What She Got
by Matthew Gilligan
Would you pay $50 to see what kind of prize you got out of a gumball machine?
What if it was a Gucci gumball machine?
Yeah, that’s a weird one…
And the woman who posted this video to TikTok found out the hard way that just because something is an expensive brand, it doesn’t mean you’re gonna be getting anything fancy in return.
The video takes place in the Gucci Garden, which is a fancy restaurant with a museum attached.
The woman in the video’s caption reads, “$50 for some cheap pins … rip wallet.”
And her text overlay reads, “DO NOT buy a token for this machine @ the Gucci garden in Florence.”
Well, it seems like she was a pretty unsatisfied customer.
Let’s check out the video.
@jennifershorez …. $50 for some cheap pins 😭 rip wallet #fyp #florence #italia #gucci #guccigarden #travel #europe #traveltiktok #fail ♬ Cute – Aurel Surya Lie
And here’s what people had to say about it.
One person said they’d never pay that much without knowing what their options were.
This TikTokker said they’d sue over this.
And one person said HELL NO.
Yeah, I’m in the same boat… HELL NO!
Just be careful what you buy!