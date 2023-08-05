August 5, 2023 at 5:18 am

‘DO NOT buy a token for this machine.’ A Woman Bought a $50 Ticket for a Gucci Gumball Machine but She Was Disappointed by What She Got

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokGucciPinball DO NOT buy a token for this machine. A Woman Bought a $50 Ticket for a Gucci Gumball Machine but She Was Disappointed by What She Got

Would you pay $50 to see what kind of prize you got out of a gumball machine?

What if it was a Gucci gumball machine?

Yeah, that’s a weird one…

And the woman who posted this video to TikTok found out the hard way that just because something is an expensive brand, it doesn’t mean you’re gonna be getting anything fancy in return.

The video takes place in the Gucci Garden, which is a fancy restaurant with a museum attached.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.12.09 PM DO NOT buy a token for this machine. A Woman Bought a $50 Ticket for a Gucci Gumball Machine but She Was Disappointed by What She Got

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman in the video’s caption reads, “$50 for some cheap pins … rip wallet.”

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.12.24 PM DO NOT buy a token for this machine. A Woman Bought a $50 Ticket for a Gucci Gumball Machine but She Was Disappointed by What She Got

Photo Credit: TikTok

And her text overlay reads, “DO NOT buy a token for this machine @ the Gucci garden in Florence.”

Well, it seems like she was a pretty unsatisfied customer.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.12.37 PM DO NOT buy a token for this machine. A Woman Bought a $50 Ticket for a Gucci Gumball Machine but She Was Disappointed by What She Got

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s check out the video.

@jennifershorez …. $50 for some cheap pins 😭 rip wallet #fyp #florence #italia #gucci #guccigarden #travel #europe #traveltiktok #fail ♬ Cute – Aurel Surya Lie

And here’s what people had to say about it.

One person said they’d never pay that much without knowing what their options were.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.12.52 PM DO NOT buy a token for this machine. A Woman Bought a $50 Ticket for a Gucci Gumball Machine but She Was Disappointed by What She Got

Photo Credit: TikTok

This TikTokker said they’d sue over this.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.13.01 PM DO NOT buy a token for this machine. A Woman Bought a $50 Ticket for a Gucci Gumball Machine but She Was Disappointed by What She Got

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one person said HELL NO.

Screen Shot 2023 07 29 at 12.13.13 PM DO NOT buy a token for this machine. A Woman Bought a $50 Ticket for a Gucci Gumball Machine but She Was Disappointed by What She Got

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, I’m in the same boat… HELL NO!

Just be careful what you buy!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter