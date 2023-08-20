‘Do not recommend serving ketchup with the chicken nuggets.’ A Little Girl Used A Bride’s Wedding Dress As A Tissue And It’s Hilariously Adorable
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that doesn’t look good…
And, depending on what kind of person you are, you’d either think this was funny or you’d be incredibly p**sed off.
But kids will be kids, right?
A woman named Kristen shared a TikTok video that showed her daughter using the bride’s dress at a wedding as a tissue to wipe her face.
The girl rubbed her eyes on the dress and the bride laughed when she noticed what was happening.
A woman then stepped in and took the kid away.
The video’s voiceover says, “When you can’t find a napkin so you use the bride’s dress.”
The video’s caption reads, “Do not recommend serving ketchup with the chicken nuggets and fries for the kiddie meal… or just don’t invite kids.”
Jeez!
Check out the video.
@thefoxsaystwins Do not recommend serving ketchup with the chicken nuggets and fries for the kiddie meal…or just don’t invite kids #bridefail #imsoembarrassed #weddingwhoops #rehersaldinner #kidfreewedding #kidsaremessy ♬ dumb dumb – sped up – mazie
Here’s how people reacted to it.
One person said there will be no kids at their wedding.
Another viewer said this one is on the parents.
And one TikTokker said she was just acting and there’s no way she was okay with this.
I’m glad somebody caught this! So funny.
Kids have no idea what they’re doing, lol.