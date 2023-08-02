‘Emily’s mom is a bit overbearing.’ Her Roommate’s Parents Want to Set Rules For Her As Well. So She Revolts.
by Justin Gardner
Ahhhh, college. Those crazy days of very little responsibility, a lot of partying and maybe a little studying.
Okay, a lot of studying, but if you were like me you had plenty of fun as well.
And part of that fun is having your significant other for the night.
But what if your roommates parents forbid it?
That’s what this gal faced and she’s asking the internet for help.
This should turn out well..
WIBTA if I told my roommate’s mom that I won’t be following her rules in my apartment?
My roommate, who I’ll call Emily, and I (both 21F) are college students, and we live in an off-campus apartment together. We split rent and utilities 50/50. I pay for my part myself, but Emily’s parents pay for hers.
Emily’s mom is a bit overbearing and has a lot of rules for our apartment- the main one being that no boyfriends are allowed to sleep over, as it’s against her religion. She specifically told Emily to have a talk with me about this subject to tell me this isn’t allowed, AFTER we moved in.
Emily doesn’t care if I have my boyfriend over for the night, as she does it all the time without telling her parents. However, it strikes me the wrong way that Emily’s mom feels like she can impose non-negotiable rules on ME when she doesn’t pay for any of my part of the bills.
Today Emily’s parents are coming to visit , and I expect her mom to go over all of the rules that she’s set with me. WIBTA if I told her mom that, with all due respect, I am paying my portion of the rent and she doesn’t have any control of the things I do in my own apartment?
On one hand, I feel like I’m justified.
This woman is trying to impose her own religious beliefs onto me in an apartment that I pay half of the bills for.
The idea of just rolling over and telling her that I’ll obey her demands when just doing my own thing behind her back doesn’t sit right with me.
However, after speaking to my own mother about the subject, she thinks that it would be disrespectful. She says that even though I am paying for my half of the rent, Emily’s family is still paying for this apartment and they should be able to have a say of what goes on, even if Emily and I just end up breaking those rules anyway.
I’ve spoken to Emily about this subject, and she doesn’t care if I tell her mom that I will or will not be following those rules, as long as I don’t indicate that Emily breaks them.
So, I was hoping to get some outside opinions here.
