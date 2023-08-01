‘Excuse me, I’m ready to order!’ Buffalo Wild Wings Servers Talked About Their Biggest Pet Peeve
by Matthew Gilligan
Worker as a server in a restaurant is not an easy job and so I personally believe that when you dine out, it’s crucial to be on your best behavior and to make life as easy as possible for the folks who are waiting on you.
But you know how people can be…
And, in case you don’t know, some Buffalo Wild Wings servers shared a video on TikTok where they educated folks about their biggest pet peeve at work: when customers say they’re ready to order when the server is clearly busy doing something else.
In the video, a server who is acting like a customer says loudly, “Excuse me, I’m ready to order” to a busy employee.
And the server who had his hands full literally drops everything to accommodate the customer.
Oh, boy…
Check out the video.
@chardaniellee Just another day at bdubs #serverlife #servertok #fyp #serverproblems #buffalowildwings #blazing #habanero #helpme #irishtrashcan ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Here’s what folks had to say.
One person shared a similar experience…
Another viewer shared their pet peeve.
And this individual said they don’t miss waitressing AT ALL.
I know one thing… I never want to be a server ever.
