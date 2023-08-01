August 1, 2023 at 6:38 am

‘Excuse me, I’m ready to order!’ Buffalo Wild Wings Servers Talked About Their Biggest Pet Peeve

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokBWWCustomers Excuse me, I’m ready to order! Buffalo Wild Wings Servers Talked About Their Biggest Pet Peeve

Worker as a server in a restaurant is not an easy job and so I personally believe that when you dine out, it’s crucial to be on your best behavior and to make life as easy as possible for the folks who are waiting on you.

But you know how people can be…

And, in case you don’t know, some Buffalo Wild Wings servers shared a video on TikTok where they educated folks about their biggest pet peeve at work: when customers say they’re ready to order when the server is clearly busy doing something else.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.07.58 PM Excuse me, I’m ready to order! Buffalo Wild Wings Servers Talked About Their Biggest Pet Peeve

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video, a server who is acting like a customer says loudly, “Excuse me, I’m ready to order” to a busy employee.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.08.06 PM Excuse me, I’m ready to order! Buffalo Wild Wings Servers Talked About Their Biggest Pet Peeve

Photo Credit: TikTok

And the server who had his hands full literally drops everything to accommodate the customer.

Oh, boy…

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.08.23 PM Excuse me, I’m ready to order! Buffalo Wild Wings Servers Talked About Their Biggest Pet Peeve

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@chardaniellee Just another day at bdubs #serverlife #servertok #fyp #serverproblems #buffalowildwings #blazing #habanero #helpme #irishtrashcan ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Here’s what folks had to say.

One person shared a similar experience…

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.08.41 PM Excuse me, I’m ready to order! Buffalo Wild Wings Servers Talked About Their Biggest Pet Peeve

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer shared their pet peeve.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.09.28 PM Excuse me, I’m ready to order! Buffalo Wild Wings Servers Talked About Their Biggest Pet Peeve

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this individual said they don’t miss waitressing AT ALL.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 1.09.48 PM Excuse me, I’m ready to order! Buffalo Wild Wings Servers Talked About Their Biggest Pet Peeve

Photo Credit: TikTok

I know one thing… I never want to be a server ever.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter