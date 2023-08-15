‘Fantasize about having the perfect life.’ People Talk About Things That Everyone Does…but They Won’t Admit
Playing the hero.
“Have hero fantasies.
I don’t know if everyone does this, but I’d like to know.
When I read about something horrible, I put on my proverbial cape and fix it. Maybe I am there to see the r**e or m**der before it happens and stop it. Sometimes I prepare a humble speech for the press as well.
I think, on some level, it’s a coping mechanism. Instead of being hateful and bitter, I “fix the problem.” I fix nothing, of course, but I’ll be able to shake off the feeling of despair for a while.”
Admit it…
“Make mistakes while driving.
I get mad as hell at other drivers when they do dumb things but every so often I’m the dummy but I can justify my mistake because I’m not one of those other a**holes.”
Just do it.
“Pick their nose.
It’s not glamorous… sure.
But if something’s in there, and no one’s around… I’m getting it out.”
Trash talkin’.
“Talking about other people when they’re not around.
I’m trying to make an effort not to do this unless i’m saying something positive.
That said, it is extremely difficult because it’s such a core part of socializing with most people.”
Let’s start from the beginning.
“Practice arguing/arguments in the shower.
Also, rehashing past arguments with ‘i should’ve said this instead’.”
Which side are you on?
“There are 2 kinds of people in the world.
Those that admit they pee in the shower, and those that lie about it.”
What if…?
“Fantasize about having the perfect life, that everything is just perfect and it was all given to them for free…”
You’re wasting my time!
“Get angry when my colleague asks me how to do something I tell him and then find out he went to ask the same question to like 3 other people.
Why are you wasting my time? F**k that guy.”
Keep that to yourself.
“Fantasizing about someone else.
Too afraid to let them in on the secret for fear or rejection or being labelled as a s**ual deviant and everyone finding out.”
Judging.
“Judge others.
“Oh, I don’t mind if your house is messy!”
“You don’t have to get dressed up for me!”
“You can tell me, I’m not judgemental!”
It’s all lies. We all judge each other. It’s human nature. Only thing you can do about is be honest about what you think.”
The rotation.
“Put clean plates under ones that are already in the cabinet.
I want to get equal use out of all of them.
Don’t judge me.”
Never assume anything…
“Make assumptions about others.
It’s not a bad thing as long as you are willing to change that view of a person after getting to know more about them. Want an example…? Look at all the stories about ‘gentle giants’ people that look scary but are really nice.
The only reason why it’s taboo and immediately frowned upon when you mention it is because of idiots that let their imagination cloud the reality.”
