‘Feeling simultaneously young and healthy and old and broken down.’ People Muse On The Worst Thing About Their Current Age
There are perks and challenges about every single phase of life, but like with most things, the challenges are most easily seen from afar.
That said, these people think they’ve pinpointed the worst thing about being the age they are currently.
The inevitable slowdown.
71.
Body is beginning its inevitable slowdown. Not happy.
Also had a bout with prostate cancer (which happens to just about every man sooner or later; the saying is that you either die with prostate cancer or from it…) which was successfully dealt with by surgery but which has left me, well, half the man I was before (the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak, as the expression goes).
Once the plumbing begins to fail, the rest follows.
Good luck with that.
23.
Empty wallet. No house. Still living at home trying desperately to find affordable homes for sale (nonexistent)
Half gone.
44
I only have about 40 years left, if I’m lucky.
Half of my life is already gone.
Proving difficult.
36
I’m single and don’t want kids, and finding someone my age who is single and doesn’t already have kids is proving difficult
No longer feeling young.
34
Just old enough to start thinking about getting old and no longer feeling young.
It’s the point in life when you work with people both significantly younger and significantly older than you. And a few around the same age as you. The age when you get really serious about retirement and investments, but you still kinda feel young at the same time.
And of course the terrifying existentialism reminding me that this is the youngest I’ll ever be for the rest of my life. Life is weird, man.
Worried about the future.
27.
Worried about my future, feel like my life has been wasted so far and that I’m going to wake up tomorrow and I’ll be 80 and nothing will have changed in my life and I’ll have just spent my life rotting in this stank ass horrible limbo I’m trapped in.
No idea.
19
I have no idea what to do with my life.
A bunch of zeroes.
31.
Having had zero relationship experience.
Also having accomplished nothing in life and feeling like it’s too late for basically everything.
Only the negative.
I‘m 29 and I only know what I DONT want to do with life
Almost everything is harder.
40.
Everything is harder now except my penis.
Both at once.
33
feeling simultaneously young and healthy and old and broken down.
there are days i wake up refreshed and crush it in the gym, and there are days i feel like i tweak my back washing dishes
Decision time.
33 and you have to decide whether you want kids or not… but just want to enjoy life 🫠
The fruitful 20s.
29
last year of being in that fruitful 20s stage.
people expect that you should know by now.
people also expect that you should get married and have kids or else whatever.
spoiler alert: i get tired just by existing
Wild to think about.
57.
The realization that I’m 13 years away from 70 is wild.
My parents are gone, my cousins are all in their mid 60’s (only child) it’s wild to think about the life we’ve lived.
At least one day most of these will be in the rearview. Hopefully.