‘Food trucks are the next AirBnb?’ A Man Complained About How Food Truck Prices Are Getting Out of Control
by Matthew Gilligan
I think food trucks are super cool and I love seeing them become more popular in cities around the country.
Heck, I even used to work on one in New Orleans!
But even I will admit that the prices on food trucks can be pretty ridiculous depending on who is running them.
And a guy posted a video on TikTok where he talked about how out of control the food truck prices have gotten in Austin, Texas.
The man said that he’s surprised at how high the prices are because he thinks the overhead of running a food truck as opposed to a restaurant would cost much less.
In the video, the man said, “Is it just me or have food trucks gotten completely out of hand? Like I remember food trucks being mostly like taco trucks, hamburgers, stuff like that where you could go and get a reasonably priced meal for like you know and they’re usually really good but not very expensive.”
He added, “These days I might as well go and sit down.”
The man talked about how his girlfriend lives in Austin and that, while he likes the food, spending $40-$50 at a food truck seems way too high.
The man said, “I know they’re probably paying rent wherever they’re set up, but that to me it’s insane. If I’m gonna pay $30 or $40 at a food truck, I would rather pay an extra $10 to $15 and go sit down and have a meal inside. Or point me to the $2-per-taco taco truck.”
Point taken…
Check out what he had to say in his video.
@notyorbuddy2 What do you think? #foodtruck #foodtrucks #austintx #california #food #foodie #restaurant #budget ♬ original sound – NotYourBuddy2
Here’s what folks said in response to the video.
Listen… people are going to keep raising prices until people stop buying.
If you’re not into paying that much money, stop spending it.
This problem with solve itself eventually.