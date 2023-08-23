August 23, 2023 at 9:44 am

‘For $6 you can buy a gallon at walmart.’ A Canadian Dairy Queen Customer Shares Her “Hack” To Get Ice Cream For $11, But People Think That’s Crazy Expensive

by Matthew Gilligan

Who doesn’t love Dairy Queen?

The staple has been around forever and Americans love their burgers, fries, shakes…and especially their ice cream.

And did you know that you can actually buy a liter of ice cream from the chain?

It’s true!

A TikTokker shared a video that showed her buying a liter of the good stuff at a DQ in Toronto.

She asked in the video, “Since when was this a thing? You can buy a whole liter of soft serve for $10.99.”

FYI, $10.99 in Canadian dollars equals roughly $8.28 in U.S. money.

In the video’s text overlay, the woman wrote different situations where buying this much ice cream at once would be the right thing to do, including, “if your SO is ever upset” and for “family parties.”

Hey, why not, right?

For $6 you can buy a gallon at walmart. A Canadian Dairy Queen Customer Shares Her Hack To Get Ice Cream For $11, But People Think Thats Crazy ExpensiveLet’s check out the video. For $6 you can buy a gallon at walmart. A Canadian Dairy Queen Customer Shares Her Hack To Get Ice Cream For $11, But People Think Thats Crazy Expensive

@monikachxpra thats like $2 more than a milkshake!!! im making excuses to get this every week #torontolife #torontotiktok #torontofood #torontofoodie #torontoeats #dairyqueenhack ♬ Just A Girl – No Doubt

But people are thinking this is actually pretty expensive, and not at all a day.

One person said you can find a better deal at Walmart.

And people just think $11 is too much.

Another TikTok user thinks this is a pretty good deal.

And one viewer who works at Dairy Queen said you need to eat all of this in one sitting or it won’t be any good.

Seems like this is just another sign that inflation is here to stay, yeah?

