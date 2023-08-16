‘Genius!’ A Taco Bell Customer Filled up a 5-Gallon Container With Baja Blast And Nobody Stopped Him
by Matthew Gilligan
Not all heroes wear capes, my friends…
In fact, some of them are just Average Joes who are taking risks and breaking down barriers like the rest of us wish we could.
And here’s a perfect example of what I’m talking about!
A Taco Bell customer was filmed filling up a five-gallon container of Baja Blast and this guy WAS NOT messing around.
It appears that this fella was trying to give off the illusion of filling up a simple plastic cup with Baja Blast but in reality, the cup had a tube attached to the bottom of it and it was all draining into a five-gallon container.
The video’s caption reads, “Bro thought he was slick.”
Well, I think he was!
Take a look at this epic video.
@jweav772 Bro thought he was slick#fyp #tacobell #bajablast #autismawareness ♬ Kickstart My Heart – Mötley Crüe
I’m not saying I’m gonna try it… but I’m VERY tempted…