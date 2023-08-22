August 22, 2023 at 7:25 am

‘Glad I came across this a couple hours before my appointment.’ A Hairdresser Talked About Why You Shouldn’t Cross Your Legs When You Get A Haircut

by Matthew Gilligan

We want you to pay very close attention today, friends…

Because a hairdresser issued a Public Service Announcement that might save you some headaches in the future.

Her name is Letty and she shared a video on TikTok telling customers why they should never cross their legs when they get their hair cut.

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video shows Letty and her customer staring at a mirror after she finished cutting the woman’s hair.

Letty takes the woman’s smock off and her face expresses shock when she sees that the woman’s legs are crossed.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And it turns out that Letty was shocked because her customer got a lopsided hairdo from having her legs crossed during the cut.

Doh!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@thehoustonhairdresser Lobsided cut is NOT in style ladies!! #fyp #hairtransformation #foryou #ohno #lobsided #legscrossed #haircut #results #gorgalicious #bestcut ♬ Sally Field Mrs. Doubtfire – Abby

Here’s how people responded.

One viewer said they’re glad they saw this.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual got a scolding from their hairdresser.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said their hair stylist also does this.

Photo Credit: TikTok

I never really thought that this would ever make a difference.

Word to the wise!

