‘Glad I came across this a couple hours before my appointment.’ A Hairdresser Talked About Why You Shouldn’t Cross Your Legs When You Get A Haircut
We want you to pay very close attention today, friends…
Because a hairdresser issued a Public Service Announcement that might save you some headaches in the future.
Her name is Letty and she shared a video on TikTok telling customers why they should never cross their legs when they get their hair cut.
The video shows Letty and her customer staring at a mirror after she finished cutting the woman’s hair.
Letty takes the woman’s smock off and her face expresses shock when she sees that the woman’s legs are crossed.
And it turns out that Letty was shocked because her customer got a lopsided hairdo from having her legs crossed during the cut.
Doh!
Check out the video.
@thehoustonhairdresser Lobsided cut is NOT in style ladies!! #fyp #hairtransformation #foryou #ohno #lobsided #legscrossed #haircut #results #gorgalicious #bestcut ♬ Sally Field Mrs. Doubtfire – Abby
I never really thought that this would ever make a difference.
Word to the wise!