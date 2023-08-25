‘Having a disability is not an excuse to mistreat other people.’ A Passenger Demanded That A Flight Attendant Move Her Bag and Buckle Her Seatbelt for Her
by Matthew Gilligan
Good Lord, here we go again…
As if flight attendants don’t have enough grief to put up with from passengers, now some folks are making pretty ridiculous demands of them.
A viral TikTok video shows a woman bossing around a Southwest Airlines flight attendant and it got a lot of people talking.
The customer said she needed her son to be seated near her, that the flight attendant could put her bag wherever she wanted, and that she needed help with her seatbelt.
The flight attendant said to the passenger, “You’re making so many demands of me. We’re not gonna have this chaos in the air.”
The passenger then said, “I’m hearing impaired so sorry if I sound chaotic.”
The flight attendant replied, “I’m here to help, but I’m not gonna sit here and be berated.”
The text overlay on the video reads, “having a disability is not an excuse to mistreat other people.”
Check out the video and see what you think.
I can’t imagine being a flight attendant during this troubled times for airlines.
Please be nice to your flight attendants.