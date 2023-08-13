‘Hayden Christensen who played Anakin Skywalker.’ People Talk About Famous Folks Who Didn’t Deserve All the Grief They Got
Remember when Janet Jackson had a wardrobe malfunction all those years ago and her career suffered from it?
“Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli.
They weren’t told until after they had already signed the contracts and spent an advance from the record label on new clothes and hair extensions for their promo shoots that they wouldn’t be singing on the album.
They couldn’t afford to pay back the advance so they said they would stick with the label until they made enough money to pay them back. When the lip sync scandal went down they got all the blame for it.”
“Pamela Anderson.
Imagine someone breaking into your house, stealing your home videos and putting them on Youtube for the world to see!
Then people accused her of planting the tape for her career advancement, when she already had a great career going at the time.”
“Rebecca Black.
Got ROASTED hard at 14 years old for the song Friday. Patrice Wilson was the producer and got paid by both Black’s mom and a good chunk of the proceeds but he flew under the radar from the a**se.
Granted, it’s a dumb song, but the h**red was immense for a 14 year old kid.”
“Hayden Christensen who played Anakin.
He got sooo much h**e…and I still don’t get why.”
“Mama Cass Elliot.
She was an absolute beautiful, intensely powerful voice. But because she was fat, in the 60s-70s she was b**lied relentlessly by the media.
She d**d of heart failure and a random doctor said she “could’ve d**d choking on a ham sandwich” the media just dropped articles that that is how she d**d.
If there is any reason for me to despise older generations it’s how they treated Mama Cass.”
“Britney Spears.
The way we treated her after the breakdown is downright sad. The fact that more people don’t crack under the pressure she was going through baffles me; imagine your life is televised almost 24/7 and you couldn’t even feel sure that you had privacy in your own home.
Not even gonna get into the conservatorship. We really did her dirty. Regardless of what you think about the music, she deserved and deserves to be treated with more respect than she got.”
“Alan Turing.
You’re not being forced to salute the N**i flag because of him and the very people who’s a**es he saved drove him to s**cide.”
“Michael Phelps.
He could have denied that picture of him smoking ma**juana was actually him since it was unclear. At the end of the day he didn’t deny it and lost some serious endorsements if I remember right.
Not a big deal.”
“Meg White.
Yes, she was not the the most advanced drummer but she was probably playing to the best of her ability at the time. Even though her beats were basic, they did the trick and the White Stripes became famous.
I get sick of all these music snobs saying “imagine how great the White Stripes would have been if they had a decent drummer!” They miss the point entirely. It was a husband and wife making music and enjoying that together.
F**k off. You don’t have to be classically trained for it to sound good. I don’t need Academy Theater level drummers in every band.”
“Sinéad O’Connor.
Tried to expose the ab**e from the churches and pretty much lost her career.
People used her as a punching bag at the time, but nobody ever apologized to her.”
“Richard Jewell.
The reason this is so bad is because even after he was proven innocent, many people never heard the retraction from the press.
Until just a few years ago even, I could have told you his name and recognized him in a photo and still remember him (unfairly) as the guy responsible for the bombing. “Richard Jewel. Isn’t he the guy who found the bomb he actually planted during the Atlanta Olympics?””
