‘He was really good at what he did and covering his tracks.’ A Woman Caught Her Ex-Husband Cheating Because of His Apple Watch
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is a pretty sad story…
But it’s an important one!
And it shows just how much technology affects our everyday lives these days.
A woman named Sierra shared a video on TikTok where she told viewers about how she found out her now ex-husband was cheating…
And it was all because he didn’t delete scandalous text messages from his Apple Watch.
Her ex had a pretty good cover, too, because she said he’d send her pics of himself out with his friends on nights he was cheating so she wouldn’t suspect anything.
She said, “So he was really good at what he did and covering his tracks.”
But Sierra felt that something was off and there was an emotional disconnect. She decided to act on her suspicion by lending him her old Apple Watch and she said, “I knew that he was not gonna be smart enough to delete the messages off his watch after he deleted them off his phone.”
Her plan worked and she found messages on the watch where her husband asked a random woman to meet up with him.
Sierra decided to confront him and found out that he had been sleeping with multiple women.
She said, “It’s all very traumatizing and sad. I laugh about it because that’s the only way I know how to cope.”
Check out her video and see what you think.
@sierraontiktok Replying to @Briaaaaaal thank you for asking 😌 #divorce #divorcecourt #divorcetok #divorcedwomen #breakups #beeakupdiaries #cheating ♬ original sound – Sierra
Fam, just don’t cheat. It’s not worth a couple hours of pleasure to create this much pain.
