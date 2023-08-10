Her Husband Bought Her A Romantic Trip For Two, But Her Widowed Sister-In-Law Wants Her To Ditch Hubby For A Girls Trip Instead
AITA for refusing to take my SIL on a romantic getaway?
“I (F28) have been friends with Brittany (F28) since we were about five or six, and we are very close to this day. As part of having a friendship with me, she was around my brother (M, would be 30) quite a lot as children, and their romance blossomed as teenagers. They were married five years ago.
Unfortunately, my brother passed two years ago in a tragic accident and left behind a mountain of debt for Brittany. She was eight months pregnant at the time, and ended up moving in with my parents. Her and her daughter, Lilac (2F), live with my parents to this day, and the family alternate watching Lilac so Brittany can get her degree. Everyone has really rallied around Brittany in such a trying time.
For Christmas, my husband (M30) bought an all-inclusive trip for him and I to explore Paris and have a romantic getaway. I have always had France on my wish-list, and I am so grateful to him for such a wonderful gift. We leave in February for two weeks, and it is honestly a dream come true.
I told my parents about the gift, and they then told Brittany, who called me in floods of tears asking that I take her instead of my husband. She said that she will never be able to experience a romantic getaway like that with her own husband, and that we (my husband and I) could just go again at another time. She said she gave up everything to raise Lilac and she would love for us to have a girls’ trip like we did when we were younger.
I told Brittany that that was not possible, this was a gift from my husband to me and I fully expected to have a romantic getaway with him. Brittany told me that I was punishing her for being a widow, and that it was unfair I would have a ‘love affair in Paris’ while she cried at my brother’s grave.
My husband thinks she is trying to make me feel guilty, but said he would step out of the trip if I would like to take Brittany. The thing is that I want to go with my husband, but my parents have since called to tell me that they would watch Lilac and that I should not rub my happy marriage in Brittany’s face.
My mom told me I would be selfish to leave a grieving widow over Valentines Day.
Am I being an AH?”
