August 14, 2023 at 8:27 am

‘Hopefully i’ll be okay after 3 months of recovery.’ A Man Talked About How a Chiropractic Appointment Hurt Him in the Long Run

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokChiroPain Hopefully ill be okay after 3 months of recovery. A Man Talked About How a Chiropractic Appointment Hurt Him in the Long Run

Folks out there seem to be pretty divided on chiropractors.

Are they good for you?

Or will they mess up your body beyond repair?

Well, a TikTok user posted a series of videos and it seems like he’s made up his mind about which side of the fence he’s on because he had a terrible experience with a chiropractor that seriously screwed him up and saw him end up in the emergency room.

He said he decided to visit a chiropractor because he has long-term tinnitus in his ear because he figured it would be cheaper than going to a regular doctor because he doesn’t have insurance.

He said, “I figured $100 to a chiro, let them adjust a few things, if all else fails I’ll go to a doctor.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.48.37 AM Hopefully ill be okay after 3 months of recovery. A Man Talked About How a Chiropractic Appointment Hurt Him in the Long Run

Photo Credit: TikTok

He paid $100 for the visit to the chiropractor but it led to all kinds of issues that ended up costing him thousands of dollars.

He said he got headaches that led to dizzy spells and a CT scan revealed that the chiropractor had dissected an artery in his neck.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.48.50 AM Hopefully ill be okay after 3 months of recovery. A Man Talked About How a Chiropractic Appointment Hurt Him in the Long Run

Photo Credit: TikTok

He then had to take an ambulance to s hospital for treatment and the problems continued.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.48.58 AM Hopefully ill be okay after 3 months of recovery. A Man Talked About How a Chiropractic Appointment Hurt Him in the Long Run

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at his video.

@mr.darkmooreExcuse how slow im talking im on a lot of medicine and havent slept becauee the doctors are in every few hours to draw blood. To make ahee the thinners are working.♬ original sound – Mr. Darkmoore

The man shared a second video where he said that he was now out of the hospital and the CT scan he had revealed that he had damage to his neck but luckily not to his brain or his head.

@mr.darkmoore Replying to @aliciaNazimipour ♬ original sound – Mr. Darkmoore

In his third video addressing his ordeal, he said that he has to take blood thinners for three months to stop blood clotting and the medicine will hopefully heal his wounded artery.

He added that he’ll need surgery if it doesn’t heal.

@mr.darkmooreFollow up. I appreciate the thoughts and prayers. Hopefully ill be okay after 3 months of recovery.♬ original sound – Mr. Darkmoore

Here’s what folks had to say about his situation.

One person said they’d never go to a chiropractor again.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.49.09 AM Hopefully ill be okay after 3 months of recovery. A Man Talked About How a Chiropractic Appointment Hurt Him in the Long Run

Photo Credit: TikTok

But another individual had a great experience with one.

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.49.21 AM Hopefully ill be okay after 3 months of recovery. A Man Talked About How a Chiropractic Appointment Hurt Him in the Long Run

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said they’re weighing options about how to deal with their pain…

Screen Shot 2023 08 07 at 8.49.52 AM Hopefully ill be okay after 3 months of recovery. A Man Talked About How a Chiropractic Appointment Hurt Him in the Long Run

Photo Credit: TikTok

I hope this guy sues and wins a lot of money.

What an ordeal!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter