‘Hopefully i’ll be okay after 3 months of recovery.’ A Man Talked About How a Chiropractic Appointment Hurt Him in the Long Run
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks out there seem to be pretty divided on chiropractors.
Are they good for you?
Or will they mess up your body beyond repair?
Well, a TikTok user posted a series of videos and it seems like he’s made up his mind about which side of the fence he’s on because he had a terrible experience with a chiropractor that seriously screwed him up and saw him end up in the emergency room.
He said he decided to visit a chiropractor because he has long-term tinnitus in his ear because he figured it would be cheaper than going to a regular doctor because he doesn’t have insurance.
He said, “I figured $100 to a chiro, let them adjust a few things, if all else fails I’ll go to a doctor.”
He paid $100 for the visit to the chiropractor but it led to all kinds of issues that ended up costing him thousands of dollars.
He said he got headaches that led to dizzy spells and a CT scan revealed that the chiropractor had dissected an artery in his neck.
He then had to take an ambulance to s hospital for treatment and the problems continued.
Take a look at his video.
@mr.darkmooreExcuse how slow im talking im on a lot of medicine and havent slept becauee the doctors are in every few hours to draw blood. To make ahee the thinners are working.♬ original sound – Mr. Darkmoore
The man shared a second video where he said that he was now out of the hospital and the CT scan he had revealed that he had damage to his neck but luckily not to his brain or his head.
@mr.darkmoore Replying to @aliciaNazimipour ♬ original sound – Mr. Darkmoore
In his third video addressing his ordeal, he said that he has to take blood thinners for three months to stop blood clotting and the medicine will hopefully heal his wounded artery.
He added that he’ll need surgery if it doesn’t heal.
@mr.darkmooreFollow up. I appreciate the thoughts and prayers. Hopefully ill be okay after 3 months of recovery.♬ original sound – Mr. Darkmoore
Here’s what folks had to say about his situation.
One person said they’d never go to a chiropractor again.
But another individual had a great experience with one.
And this TikTokker said they’re weighing options about how to deal with their pain…
I hope this guy sues and wins a lot of money.
What an ordeal!
